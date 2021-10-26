Pickle the kunekune pig takes a Labour Day stroll

Tessa, Pickle, Levi and Ted. Photo / Stephen Jacquiery

If you're driving around North Taieri, you might find yourself doing a double-take when seeing who is out and about for a walk.

Pickle the 2-year-old kunekune pig often attracts quizzical stares from passing motorists as he ambles along Dukes Rd with his family.

Owner Craig Struthers said his family purchased Pickle from Kurow a couple of years ago, and he had become part of the family.

"We've trained him to sit on command, to walk around on the leash. People watching just about drive off the road," Struthers said.

Pickle was out for one of his walks down the road yesterday morning with Tessa (10) and Levi (8) Struthers, and Ted the dog.