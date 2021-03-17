Photos: Promising start to Snapper Bonanza

The top five anglers after the first day’s fishing, from left, Joseph Kemp (Kaitaia), Raymond Cox (Opotiki), Stephen Heka (Kaitaia), Corey Williams (Kaeo) and Richard Tepania (Ahipara). Photo / Peter de Graaf
More than 2000 anglers and supporters filled Waipapakauri Domain on Tuesday evening for the first prizegiving ceremony of the 2021 Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza.
Competition leader at the end of day one was Richard Tepania of Ahipara who took home $2000 for the heaviest fish of the day, weighing in at 6.555kg. He now has a nervous wait to find out if he will win the overall $30,000 prize.