Photos: Promising start to Snapper Bonanza

The top five anglers after the first day’s fishing, from left, Joseph Kemp (Kaitaia), Raymond Cox (Opotiki), Stephen Heka (Kaitaia), Corey Williams (Kaeo) and Richard Tepania (Ahipara). Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 2000 anglers and supporters filled Waipapakauri Domain on Tuesday evening for the first prizegiving ceremony of the 2021 Ngāi Takoto 90 Mile Beach Snapper Bonanza.

Competition leader at the end of day one was Richard Tepania of Ahipara who took home $2000 for the heaviest fish of the day, weighing in at 6.555kg. He now has a nervous wait to find out if he will win the overall $30,000 prize.

Even fish need to observe hygiene rules. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Krystal Yates with a 1.122kg snapper caught during her first day in the competition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A tagged snapper awaits prizegiving. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tauranga mates Grant Dodunski - the 2018 Snapper Bonanza winner - and Ray Tait wait in the weigh-in line. Photo / Peter de Graaf

John Stewart, Lee Collard and Dave Collard at work in Snapper Bonanza headquarters. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Camp mascot Bruno keeps an eye on the fish. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Weighmaster Brian Dawson sizes up a fish while Diane O'Leary keeps the records. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Damien Sinclair of Wairarapa waits for his turn at the weighing table. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter Benson of Awanui collects signatures for a petition calling for reform of the quota management system. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC James Tattersall with prize draw winner Pukenui School principal Lou Rogers, who manages to get in a couple of hours fishing every day before school. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Snapper Bonanza merchandise sellers, from left, Cariss Strong-Puckett, 14, Lexie Taaffe, 13, Ruby Jean Hau, 14, and Jasmine Silich, 15. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lex from Ahipara celebrates winning a chainsaw in Tuesday's prize draw with MC James Tattersall. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC James Tattersall with Corey Williams of Kaeo, who hooked the second biggest fish on day one of the Bonanza. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC James Tattersall celebrates with Richard Tepania of Ahipara, winner of day one of the 2021 Snapper Bonanza. Photo / Peter de Graaf