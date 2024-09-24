Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Food waste: KiwiHarvest celebrates saving 13 million kilos of food with rescued lunch

The Country
3 mins to read
Chefs Michael Meredith and Brent Martin served up an impressive rescue lunch.

Chefs Michael Meredith and Brent Martin served up an impressive rescue lunch.

Food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest celebrated the milestone of rescuing and redistributing 13 million kilograms of food to Kiwis in need with a rescued lunch last week.

The total volume of food is the equivalent of more than 29 million meals, bringing much-needed relief to vulnerable communities nationwide and significantly reducing harmful carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.

At the 13 Million Thanks event, guests were treated to a rescued lunch prepared and served by KiwiHarvest Collective chefs Michael Meredith (Mr Morris, Merediths, Metita) and Brent Martin (Park Hyatt, Onemata).

Attendees were treated to a lunch that consisted of a hearty soup created with high-quality rescued kūmara, carrots and onions, muffins created using rescued bread and a grazing table of rescued meats, cheeses and crackers.

Martin and Meredith served the meals from a food truck.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Martin said the menu showed how rescued food could be transformed into delicious and nutritious meals.

“We wanted to showcase the bounty of rescued food by highlighting ingredients like kūmara, carrots, onions and bread.

“They all have a second life in these dishes and remind us of how important it is to make the most of what we have.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meredith said that, as chefs, they saw the waste that accumulated every day in the kitchen.

“Through today’s rescued lunch, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of surplus and rescued food.

Meredith said the pair were proud to work with KiwiHarvest.

KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning.
KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning.

“They contribute to a vital cause that not only addresses hunger in Aotearoa but also helps protect the environment.

“It’s a meaningful way to give back, and together we’re making a positive impact in the community.”

Attendees included KiwiHarvest’s dedicated network of donors (270), recipients (220), volunteers and staff who came together at the East Tāmaki warehouse to hear from founder Deborah Manning and chief executive Angela Calver about KiwiHarvest’s mahi over the past 12 years, and massive growth in the last year alone.

Calver said: “We ended the last financial year delivering 34% more food to our recipient groups compared to the previous, providing them with approximately $18 million [retail value] of food.

She said this was achieved “against the odds” as funding had been “significantly reduced” while demand had reached “critical levels”.

KiwiHarvest event guests enjoying the lunch created by chefs Michael Meredith and Brent Martin.
KiwiHarvest event guests enjoying the lunch created by chefs Michael Meredith and Brent Martin.

“We desperately need the Government to recognise the social, environmental and financial value that comes from food rescue – because as a country, we can’t afford to see these food insecurity levels continue to rise.”

Recent research from Hello Fresh found an estimated 9% of Kiwi households’ weekly food shops go to waste; equating to $1326 worth of food wasted per household per year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KiwiHarvest also said its rescue operations mitigated the harmful gases released from food decomposing in landfills, which had avoided almost 35 million kilograms of CO2-equivalent from reaching the atmosphere.

More info: https://www.kiwiharvest.org.nz/.


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country