Martin said the menu showed how rescued food could be transformed into delicious and nutritious meals.

“We wanted to showcase the bounty of rescued food by highlighting ingredients like kūmara, carrots, onions and bread.

“They all have a second life in these dishes and remind us of how important it is to make the most of what we have.”

Meredith said that, as chefs, they saw the waste that accumulated every day in the kitchen.

“Through today’s rescued lunch, we wanted to showcase the possibilities of surplus and rescued food.

Meredith said the pair were proud to work with KiwiHarvest.

KiwiHarvest founder Deborah Manning.

“They contribute to a vital cause that not only addresses hunger in Aotearoa but also helps protect the environment.

“It’s a meaningful way to give back, and together we’re making a positive impact in the community.”

Attendees included KiwiHarvest’s dedicated network of donors (270), recipients (220), volunteers and staff who came together at the East Tāmaki warehouse to hear from founder Deborah Manning and chief executive Angela Calver about KiwiHarvest’s mahi over the past 12 years, and massive growth in the last year alone.

Calver said: “We ended the last financial year delivering 34% more food to our recipient groups compared to the previous, providing them with approximately $18 million [retail value] of food.

She said this was achieved “against the odds” as funding had been “significantly reduced” while demand had reached “critical levels”.

KiwiHarvest event guests enjoying the lunch created by chefs Michael Meredith and Brent Martin.

“We desperately need the Government to recognise the social, environmental and financial value that comes from food rescue – because as a country, we can’t afford to see these food insecurity levels continue to rise.”

Recent research from Hello Fresh found an estimated 9% of Kiwi households’ weekly food shops go to waste; equating to $1326 worth of food wasted per household per year.

KiwiHarvest also said its rescue operations mitigated the harmful gases released from food decomposing in landfills, which had avoided almost 35 million kilograms of CO2-equivalent from reaching the atmosphere.

More info: https://www.kiwiharvest.org.nz/.



