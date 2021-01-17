The Country Photos: Big turnout for Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show 17 Jan, 2021 05:00 AM 3 minutes to read
More than 1000 people turned out for the Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show at the showgrounds near Ngāwhā on Saturday. Visitor numbers were well up on last year, boosted by fine weather, the cancellation of November's Waimate North show and free sideshow rides for the kids. The traditional country attractions were supplemented by a busy equestrian ring, a gumboot throwing contest and free tours of Top Energy's geothermal power plant.
Belle Engel, 7, has a go at the gumboot-throwing contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaikohe's Willi Henley at work at the pizza oven. Photo / Peter de Graaf A 1901 traction engine from Kaikohe's Pioneer Village puffs around the showgrounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf Zoe, 12, and Indigo Fisher, 10, get a bird's eye view of the showgrounds with Top Energy linesman Monty Walker. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kerikeri's Layla Wynyard, 6, makes friends with Billy the Kid in the small animals shed. Photo / Peter de Graaf Two-year-old Ella Quinn feeds the family's pet lamb, Milly. Photo / Peter de Graaf Keani Baker from Caro's Critters takes 10-year-old Taiyah Scott of Kaikohe for a ride on Chester the pony. Photo / Peter de Graaf Stevee Murray-Puka, 12, Joshua Dave, 8, and Courtney Tia Tia, 9, placed third in the kids' pet competition with their kid Oreo. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaikohe 10-year-old Andrew Phillips-Harris came second in the kids' pet competition with his Peking ducks Harry Potter and Jemima Puddle-Duck. Photo / Peter de Graaf Twelve-year-old Abby Creighton won the kids' pet competition with Olive, an Arapawa-Romney cross lamb. Photo / Peter de Graaf Taheke 10-year-old Ringakaha Tipene races around the track in a mini hot rod. Photo / Peter de Graaf Three-year-old Nevaeh-Lee Henderson, of Kaiwaka, enjoys the merry-go-round. Photo / Peter de Graaf Keen dahlia grower Shane Jones checks out the blooms in the exhibition hall. Photo / Peter de Graaf Six-year-old Haurua Laurence-Bade of Whangārei takes his miniature horse Louis around the competition course. Photo / Peter de Graaf Six-year-old Haurua Laurence-Bade of Whangārei with his miniature horse Louis. Photo / Peter de Graaf Dan Berger of Ahuroa competes in the open shearing contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf Kaiwaka shearer Whetu Henderson on his way to victory in the open final by shearing 12 sheep in less than 12 minutes. Photo / Peter de Graaf