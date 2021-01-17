Photos: Big turnout for Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show

Kaiwaka shearer Whetu Henderson on his way to victory in the open final by shearing 12 sheep in less than 12 minutes. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 1000 people turned out for the Kaikohe Agricultural, Pastoral and Horticultural Show at the showgrounds near Ngāwhā on Saturday. Visitor numbers were well up on last year, boosted by fine weather, the cancellation of November's Waimate North show and free sideshow rides for the kids. The traditional country attractions were supplemented by a busy equestrian ring, a gumboot throwing contest and free tours of Top Energy's geothermal power plant.

Belle Engel, 7, has a go at the gumboot-throwing contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe's Willi Henley at work at the pizza oven. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 1901 traction engine from Kaikohe's Pioneer Village puffs around the showgrounds. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Zoe, 12, and Indigo Fisher, 10, get a bird's eye view of the showgrounds with Top Energy linesman Monty Walker. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri's Layla Wynyard, 6, makes friends with Billy the Kid in the small animals shed. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Two-year-old Ella Quinn feeds the family's pet lamb, Milly. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Keani Baker from Caro's Critters takes 10-year-old Taiyah Scott of Kaikohe for a ride on Chester the pony. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Stevee Murray-Puka, 12, Joshua Dave, 8, and Courtney Tia Tia, 9, placed third in the kids' pet competition with their kid Oreo. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kaikohe 10-year-old Andrew Phillips-Harris came second in the kids' pet competition with his Peking ducks Harry Potter and Jemima Puddle-Duck. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Abby Creighton won the kids' pet competition with Olive, an Arapawa-Romney cross lamb. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taheke 10-year-old Ringakaha Tipene races around the track in a mini hot rod. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three-year-old Nevaeh-Lee Henderson, of Kaiwaka, enjoys the merry-go-round. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Keen dahlia grower Shane Jones checks out the blooms in the exhibition hall. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Haurua Laurence-Bade of Whangārei takes his miniature horse Louis around the competition course. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Six-year-old Haurua Laurence-Bade of Whangārei with his miniature horse Louis. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Dan Berger of Ahuroa competes in the open shearing contest. Photo / Peter de Graaf