Perendale ram sells for $15,500. Video / Michael Curreen / ODT

Of about 150 rams, one stood out to John Henricksen at the 2022 South Island Premier Ram Auction in Gore yesterday and he was willing to pay top dollar to get it.

Selling for $15,500, the ram attracted the highest price for a Perendale ram at the auction.

Henricksen said he was happy with his purchase.

"I had my eye on this one.

"I thought he was the best."

The ram was bred by Annabel Tripp and her family on their farm in Snowdon in Canterbury.

As their other two rams sold for $9500 and $12,500, it was a very successful sale, Tripp said.

"We put a lot of time and effort into breeding them, so I guess we're just really happy that people like what we're breeding."

John Henricksen (right) with the ram he bought for $15,500 at the 2022 South Island Premier Ram Auction in Gore. Joining him are the ram's breeder, Annabel Tripp, and her children Georgie (15) and Joe (17) Veronese. Photo / Michael Curreen

Gore A&P Association ram fair secretary Joanne Hall said only one other ram fetched a higher price than the one sold to Henricksen.

A Texel ram from Blackdale Stud in Riverton sold for $20,000 to South Otago farmers Garth and Chris Shaw, Hall said.