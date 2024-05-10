Federated Farmers national president Wayne Langford spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers president Wayne Langford, to talk about the ongoing dry and how it’s affecting Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers comments on the ongoing dry, the Parliamentary rugby and netball games coming up in Gisborne, the rural advocacy hub at Fieldays and the Feds sharing the love with Groundswell.

Dave Martin:

We talk to a Wairoa farmer who talks about the current failure of the maize grain market for many North Island growers.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s Weather Guy bids farewell to El Nino (but not its effects).

Gill Naylor:

The president of Rural Women New Zealand on the upcoming business awards.

Stu Duncan:

In the absence of Stu Loe (who’s on a course at Terrace Downs), we yarn to his offsider, who is in the very dry Maniototo region.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent comments on Julie Anne Genter and Willie Jackson.

Listen below:











