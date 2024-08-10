Wool has had its ups and downs, it has always been a point of discussion, it has made some farmers wealthy, and it has made some farmers drop breeding sheep and convert their property to a beef operation.
It used to be the main income earner on farms but even back in the day, it was causing farmers headaches, as the two articles below will tell you.
One is about the deficiencies of the new season’s wool clip in Hawke’s Bay.
The second is a letter written by a gentleman from Waipukurau known as “Agricola” who complains of the Government and ram breeders blaming the small owner for the faults in wool.
Many of these big owners hardly ever enter a sheep yard or wool shed a dozen times a year and rely on their managers or head shepherds to cull and manage their flocks, yet if the sheep farmers allow the Government to interfere with the wool business, the big owners will be selected for the wool council and probably sons as inspectors.
Take the small owner with say 1000 to 1500 sheep, mostly old settlers or their sons, who have worked on situations for years and have saved money, invested in a farm, and probably know more about sheep and wool than 75 per cent of the big owners and ram breeders included.
Just at present fine wool is in greater demand than the coarser type, and growers are tumbling over each other to buy the finer rams and paying high prices, yet the year before the big fall in wool a few bales of my heavier and stronger wool brought 10 3/4d and the fine Romney 9 1/2d.
The brokers’ valuation before the sale was 9d for the strong and 10 1/2d for the fine Romney.
I certainly think the man who grows a medium kind of wool (I don’t mean course) and carefully culls his flock will come out best in the end, the extra weight compensating for the price of the very fine wool.
As the depression lifts, so will the demand increase for there are thousands who can pay £5 or £6 for a suit to one that pays £10 or £12.
It is a mistake to think that only the big stations get the big prices at the sales.
You only have to read the brokers’ reports in the “Tribune” after the wool sales and it will be found that the small owner compares very favourably with the big sheep farmer.
This year I shore 1078 sheep producing 9835lb wool (over 9lb per sheep) and the price was 13 ¾ hogget, 12 ¾ ewe, and 10 ¾ piece, at the first Napier sale and prices are now higher still.
I am writing this letter in the hope that it will help prevent any interference with the wool and sheep business by the Government or the Wool Council for I have no faith in the latter as one of the members said he aimed to enable the sheep farmers to discriminate between a good and a bad one so that the ram breeders would not be the only ones that possessed that knowledge.
Impertinence I call it.
Politicians, ram breeders etc. have made a lot of capital by blaming the small owner for the faults in wool, but I think many ram breeders are the worst of the lot as they try to go by the fashions and get a very bad mixture.