Confirmation of the earlier supposition that the egg found in the limeworks at “The Caves,” near Craggy Range, was in fact a fossilised moa’s egg is given by Dr. A. G. Clark, of Napier, who is an official of the Hawke’s Bay branch of the Royal Society.
Dr Clark had the opportunity last evening of examining the pieces of the shell and other finds, including portions of a gourd, the discovery of which may lead to the dispelling of a popular belief.
“I was most interested in the find, and I think it is undoubtedly the egg of a moa,” Dr. Clark told a reporter.
“We have pieces of moa eggs in our Napier Museum, but I believe there are only four complete eggs in New Zealand. It is possible that these pieces can be put together, but it would be a rather hard job, as the shell is in such small pieces.
“With the fossil were found the remains of small birds, but the most interesting find of all, in my opinion, was the discovery of portions of a gourd, which plant was introduced to New Zealand by the Maoris [sic],” he added.
“If that gourd were deposited at the locality at the same time as the moa egg, it indicates, contrary to common belief, that the moas were not extinct before the advent of the Maoris [sic].”
Another authority says that the finding of a moa’s egg is extremely rare, though fragments of shells are found fairly frequently.
There are stated to be not more than ten complete specimens known, and these are all in museums.