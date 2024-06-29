Horse and gig careered through the Square with the child holding on tightly to the sides of the vehicle.
It went up the south side of Main Street towards Terrace End, and when the Princess Street crossing was reached the horse swung across the line onto the north side of Main Street, the child still maintaining its seat.
The horse zig-zagged up the street as passers-by repeatedly made futile attempts to arrest its progress.
At Victoria Avenue Crossing the horse swung at right angles onto the railway track, capsizing the gig and throwing the child on to the ballast between the railway lines.
With the splintered gig still attached the horse stopped near the defence offices on the south side of Main Street.