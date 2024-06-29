Serious street accident

Hawke’s Bay Tribune, August 3, 1911

A sensational bolt occurred in Tennyson Street, Napier about noon today.

A horse and gig with another gig attached behind, was standing at the side of the street, when the horse was startled by the appearance of a bicycle, ridden by Dr. Sidey.

Mr. King who had just dismounted from the gig, made a grab and secured one rein, but he was unable to control the horse, and falling to the ground one wheel of the second gig passed over him.

Dr. Sidey was unable to avoid collision with the horse and he also was knocked to the ground and run over by the second gig.

The fastenings of the second trap then broke and the horse and gig continued its mad career along Tennyson Street.

A young lady on a bicycle had a narrow escape, the horse passing over the bicycle, but the young lady fortunately fell clear of hoofs and wheels.

The runaway’s further progress was stopped by the trap striking a verandah post.

On sorting things out it was found that the young lady, beyond being shaken, was unhurt.

Dr. Sidey was badly bruised, but will probably be right again in a day or so.

Mr. A. King was found to be more seriously injured, several of his ribs being broken and his face badly cut.

Dr. T. C. Moore rendered assistance.

A horse and cart at the Cambridge Co-operative Dairy Company in 1940. Photo / Beattie / NZH

A lucky escape

Horse bolts with gig

Small girl injured

Waipukurau Press, September 12, 1931

PALMERSTON N., Last Night.

A small girl, aged about three years, had a remarkable escape from death or serious injury this afternoon when a horse attached to a gig she was in bolted around the square.

She only received bruises and cuts, however, and was able to be taken home after medical assistance had been given to her.

The horse and gig were near the city council buildings in the Square, and while the owner was absent for a few minutes the horse for no apparent reason suddenly bolted.

Horse and gig careered through the Square with the child holding on tightly to the sides of the vehicle.

It went up the south side of Main Street towards Terrace End, and when the Princess Street crossing was reached the horse swung across the line onto the north side of Main Street, the child still maintaining its seat.

The horse zig-zagged up the street as passers-by repeatedly made futile attempts to arrest its progress.

At Victoria Avenue Crossing the horse swung at right angles onto the railway track, capsizing the gig and throwing the child on to the ballast between the railway lines.

With the splintered gig still attached the horse stopped near the defence offices on the south side of Main Street.

- Source: Papers Past



