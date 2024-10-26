The bush was left to regenerate without the tops being eaten out and the undergrowth was left to grow as it liked.

In the 1880s there was fear that possums were going to end up extinct due to them being hunted for their valuable skins.

So concerned were some community members, that they wanted a closed season on possums for three years.

Back in the 1920s possum trapping was a huge revenue generating operation with good money to be made.

But, if you were caught trapping in a closed season, you could expect all your trapping gear to be confiscated or a fine.

Protection of Possums

Invercargill July 22

Nelson Evening Mail, July 22, 1889

At a meeting of the Council of the Acclimatization Society it was decided to ask the Government to bring the opossum under the Animals Protection Act, and to proclaim a close season for three years.

Eight years ago two pairs were liberated in the Longwood Bush near Riverton, by the late Captain Hankinson, and have increased rapidly.

They are now being shot for their skins, and it is feared that if this is continued they will soon be extinct, while if protected they will become a source of considerable revenue.

A home expert declares the local furs to be far superior to the Tasmanian or Victorian, and he and Mr A. Macdonald of Dunedin will each give £10 towards their protection.

Poaching ‘possums

£25 Fine for two offenders

Wellington, Last Night

Horowhenua Chronicle, July 24, 1923

Two men were before the court to-day, charged with the illegal removal of opossums.

It was alleged against Henry Chettick and Joseph August that they took opossums without a license and with removing them out of season.

It was stated that the movements of the accused had been closely watched by a ranger employed by the Acclimatisation Society.

A number of opossum traps were found which had been set by the accused.

It was difficult to detect offenders in such cases and heavy fines was asked for if a conviction was recorded.

The Magistrate agreed that a small fine was useless as large profits could be made from the practice.

A fine of £25 each was inflicted.

Opossum trapping

Makomako news

Pahiatua Herald, September 12, 1929

The most of the opossum trappers at Makomako are reported to have done very well.

A Palmerston North party got over 1000 possums and at the prices offering they should do exceedingly well.

Others again did not have such good blocks of country to operate upon.

Nevertheless, the ranges behind the settlement proved very good for the trappers.

Peaches and possums

Pahia Herald, January 13, 1939

Orchardists in Hastings have discovered a new menace to their peach trees which no amount of spraying will eradicate.

One orchardist reports that very night recently many of his ripening peaches were completely or partially eaten by nocturnal visitors.

A watch was kept finally and it was found that several opossums had learned of the delight of a peach diet and were helping themselves to large quantities.

This particular orchardist says he has been out at nights frost fighting and now he has to lose sleep ‘possum hunting.

He is anxious to know if there is anything else the orchardists will have to contend with.

- Source: Papers Past



