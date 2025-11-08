Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Pastures Past: New Zealand’s native bats in the 1930s and 40s

Kem Ormond
Features writer·The Country·
4 mins to read

This long-tailed bat was dropped off at the Whangarei Native Bird Recovery Centre in May this year. Photo / John Stone

This long-tailed bat was dropped off at the Whangarei Native Bird Recovery Centre in May this year. Photo / John Stone

Kem Ormond takes a look at the world of farming back in the day. In this week’s Pastures Past, she’s found newspaper articles from the 1930s and 1940s on bats.

Bats are New Zealand’s only native land mammals.

There are two species of bats in New Zealand: the long-tailed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save