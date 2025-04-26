Ploughing Matches

Hawke’s Bay Herald, September 6, 1881

By a majority of one the committee of the Agricultural Society has resolved not to hold any ploughing matches in future, giving, instead, grants of money to local Ploughing Match Societies.

The annual ploughing matches have hitherto almost been the only connecting link between the Society and agricultural pursuits, and the suggestion of a member at a recent meeting, that the word “agricultural” should be erased from the title of the Society might now well be adopted.

We trace the abolition of the ploughing matches to the jealousy of local ploughing associations.

Taradale did not like the Society’s matches to be held in Hastings, so Mr Bennett proposed to get rid of them altogether.

We are far from undervaluing the work done by the local Waipawa and Taradale Ploughing Match Societies.

They have been well supported and energetically conducted, but, after all, they are purely local affairs.

The A. and P. Society’s matches, on the other hand, were an attraction to ploughmen from all parts of the provincial district; the champion there could fairly claim to be the champion of Hawke’s Bay.

It was in this direction that the Society’s matches had a special value, and it is for this reason that we regret to see their abolition.

Electric ploughing

New Zealand Herald, March 2, 1925

An English paper says:— Electric ploughing, even for small fields, has now reached a stage at which it can be safely offered to farmers as a method which will give good ploughing service.

The care of the simple electric motor is easy, and the consumption of electricity for ploughing is relatively small.

For furrows 6in. deep it is 14 units per acre; 9in. furrows require 20 units, and 12in. furrows 40 units per acre.

Electric ploughing is usually done by rope haulage, and hard pans are avoided.

Ploughing match

Patangata gathering on July 8,

Entries close on Saturday

Hawke’s Bay Herald Tribune, July 1, 1930

The Patangata and Elsthorpe branch of the New Zealand Farmers’ Union will hold its fifth annual ploughing matches, dog trials and horse events on Messrs August and Sons’ property, Patanagata Road, about two miles from Otane, on Wednesday, July 9.

Dogs to be on the ground at 8.30 a.m. and teams at 9 a.m.

Horse ploughing to commence at 9.30 a.m. and tractor ploughing at 10.30 a.m.

The club will pay the train fares one way of all plough teams coming to the matches.

There are two events each for horse ploughing and tractor ploughing, a class for amateur judging of ploughing, two classes in the dog trials, heading and yarding, open, and maiden events, three horse events, maiden ladies’ and open leaping competitions, and a gate making competition.

The programme is a very attractive one, and one which should prove of great interest to visitors as well as competitors, for it is seldom that such a varied programme is presented at one gathering.

Liberal prize money and a fine lot of trophies and specials, including several challenge cups, go to make up a programme which should attract a very large number of entries in all sections.

A social will be held in the Patanagata Hall in the evening.

Entries for ploughing events close with the honorary secretary and treasurer, Mr. W. A. Tod. ‘phone 17M Otane, on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

- Source: Papers Past