Opinion: Carbon farming - farmer's poem for the Prime Minister

Photo / File

Opinion: East Coast farmer and bush poet Graeme Williams is back with another poem for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Today he wants to take the Government to task over carbon farming and shares his poem, written at 2 o'clock this morning - his "least angry period of the day".

Dear Aunty Jacinda,

From you we have not heard.

I've written to you twice before

And this will be my third.

I'm really, really annoyed

And I think it's only fair,

That the reason for the annoyance

With the country, I should share.

Carbon farming will ruin us all.

Of that, I have no doubt.

I am acutely aware of the issues

And wish to share my views about.

A majority of the country I suggest,

Will be unaware, I'm sure.

That the current legislation

Will see us all peasantly and poor.

When it comes to meat production,

Specifically beef and lamb.

The fundamental biology

Requires both a bull and a ram.

Breeding properties are the integral link

To source the fattening stock.

The demise of entire regions

Is almost beyond reproach to block.

The entire East Coast of the North Island

Particularly the Wairarapa and East Cape,

Is a time bomb nearly constructed,

As your ETS is taking shape.

A majority of New Zealanders

Just wouldn't have a clue.

The horse has all but bolted,

It's almost irretrievable in my view.

New Zealand red meat farmers

Are the most efficient in the world.

A view that isn't hearsay,

As it is internationally held.

The land the stock is bred on,

Is getting blanketed in trees.

Future generations will be sourcing meat

From the likes of the Indonese.

It's your carbon-driven polices

That are putting land values through the roof.

Fine if you require a diet

From nothing with a hoof.

Entire regions are blanket-planted

In inedible trees.

The reality will become apparent only

When we're crippled at the knees.

Every living Kiwi,

From each and every street.

Has a general consensus pattern

Of stopping three times a day to eat.

Kiwi lamb and beef

Is what the majority of us seek.

It will be as endangered as the kiwi itself,

It's escalating as I speak.

We have traditionally fed the world,

With stock from off this land.

We'll be shortly heading to the world for food

As peasants cap in hand.

The breeding farms will all be gone,

Test tubes will grow our meat.

A famine of our richest foods,

Will lay at Jacinda's feet.

Listen to Graeme Williams recite his poem on The Country below:

Fine if you like Friesian bull,

for fillet steak or roast.

The breeding farms are all but gone,

Farming communities but a ghost.

COP26 highlighted the lunacy,

Via some attending fools,

Personal grandstanding of righteousness,

Whilst selling the family jewel.

The circle of dependency

For this Government will be complete.

When every New Zealand supermarket,

Has no New Zealand meat to eat.

If you think that I am joking,

Then fly the East Coast in a plane.

I guarantee after a look yourself,

It won't be me you call insane.

Enjoy your impending wedding Jacinda,

Gisborne's your venue choice.

I trust that while you're arranging things,

You reflect on rural voice.

Your wedding breakfast, I have no doubt,

Will boast the finest beef and lamb.

The final supper is imminent

Thanks to your carbon scam.

Producing food is what we do

But we're screwed at every turn.

History does repeat itself.

It's what at school, we're taught to learn.

Cherish and enjoy your wedding breakfast,

The finest cuisine you will receive.

And envisage the carbon wedding banquet,

That you've created for the likes of Neve.