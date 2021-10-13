Two separate Whanganui farms are legitimate cases to be sold as carbon credit banks

The remote nature of The Pinnacles in the Waitotara Valley provides a legitimate case for its forest plantings to be farmed as a carbon bank. Photo / Supplied

Two separate, established forestry blocks with legitimate cases to be farmed as carbon credit banks have entered the marketplace in Whanganui.



The well-known farm The Pinnacles, at the remote top end of the Waitotara Valley, is home to 1106ha of top-quality forestry land, with a mix of easy to steeper contours and a healthy soil structure that is not the norm for forestry blocks.

In fact, if not so remote, this land would not be in trees, such is the quality of contour and soils, and the growth in the yearling trees is testimony to this.

Of the total area, 497.5ha is in radiata pine, 140.9ha in eucalyptus and 28.6ha in manuka for honey. A further 325ha is in established native while the balance is unplanted and in pasture suitable for grazing. All plantings were established last year.

The station improvements include a main, second and third dwelling, woolshed and covered yards, cattle yards and manure bin, and an airstrip all in sound working order.

Twenty-five hectares with infrastructure lends itself to a separate title and ownership.

"We regard this property as a standout for carbon farming and needs to be seen to appreciate its future potential," Property Brokers lifestyle sales consultant Mark Lourie said.

"The hard work has been done, including registration with MPI, and with current growth rates, the bankable returns are not far away.

"Meanwhile, with the current level of interest in forestry for carbon, my second vendor is offering his Kauaraparoa Rd property for sale through tender," Lourie said.

"Situated in the Brunswick area on Kauarapaoa Rd, it is the vision and hard work that now offers purchasers the opportunity to invest in this well-established forestry block.

"With 161ha of 28-year-old pines registered with MPI, the carbon bank is available for the purchasers from day one. A block of 404ha of virgin native bush adds to the aesthetics of the property, but currently has no carbon value, while 60ha of regenerating manuka and native has a manuka honey value, and with MPI approval could generate future carbon credits.

"The balance of 16ha is in grass and offers two options - to plant and add to the carbon sink, or to use the current title of 3ha with the house to create a lifestyle."

In summary, Lourie said on offer is a carbon farm with a manuka honey and/or a future carbon credit bank, and a lifestyle option with a great environment to get away and enjoy some hunting.