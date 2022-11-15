Opinion: A farmer’s request for help from our urban friends

Farmer Steve Schmack says the outcome of He Waka Eke Noa affects both urban and rural Kiwis. Photo / Chris Skelton

Opinion: After attending a He Waka Eke Noa meeting, Mid Canterbury farmer Steve Schmack wanted to simplify the reasons why all New Zealanders should be concerned about the Government’s emissions pricing scheme for agriculture.

He Waka Eka Noa is the name of a partnership between 13 groups including the New Zealand Government and many major agricultural organisations such as Beef + Lamb NZ and DairyNZ.

It was set up to address the issue of greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, as it had been agreed by all parties that putting New Zealand agriculture into the ETS (Emissions Trading Scheme) would not be good for New Zealand as it is not adaptable enough.

Understandably many farmers were not happy, and are still not happy, with any proposal to charge for gas emissions generated as a result of food production.

They rightly point out that the countries of the world that signed the Paris Accord to reduce greenhouse gases specifically highlighted that no actions were to adversely affect the world’s food production.

But doing nothing is not an option.

New Zealand only produces 0.17 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas but we all need to do our bit to reduce our impact on the climate. Let’s be real. Whatever New Zealand does won’t make much difference to climate change, but it will hopefully encourage other countries to follow us.

It has been independently verified that New Zealand farmers are the most efficient producers of food in the world in terms of greenhouse gas. We have the lowest footprint.

The He Waka Eka Noa partnership proposed a system which had many of the partners making compromises, but they arrived at an agreement that addressed the issue of greenhouse gases while ensuring that there was a limited adverse impact on New Zealand food production.

Important parts of the proposal that have now been changed by the Government are:

An industry-led approach where farmers are on a Governance Board working alongside Government Ministers to determine pricing, Governance, Administration etc. The New Zealand Government now want full control with consultation only.

Recognition of all on-farm plantings of natives etc that remove Greenhouse Gases from the air. These areas are valued in terms of their positive impact on the climate and offset against the farm’s adverse effects on the climate. The Government only wants to recognise plantings after a certain date and proposes a more complicated costly rebate system rather than an offset using a calculator.

All money generated from the Scheme will be invested back into agriculture for research to promote gas emission-saving technology, reward on-farm adoption of positive climate activities and to administer the scheme. The Government wants to generate a surplus and take the money to use as it sees fit.

I am no doubt by this stage putting you to sleep! Smarter minds than me have posted information on the internet. Google DairyNZ and other websites for greater detail.

Regardless of your political bias, whether you are a rural or urban dweller, townie or cockie, the proposal by the Government is predicted to have a significant adverse effect on New Zealand food production and therefore your standard of living.

Food prices will rise (look at the effect a simple drought has on the international dairy price) and farm spending on builders, plumbers, electricians, employees and visits to towns and cities will reduce by necessity. Everyone in New Zealand will be worse off, including the Government with a reduced tax income.

New Zealand is a market garden for the world with 80 per cent of our exports coming from agriculture. We came through Covid better than most due to agriculture.

The record tax-take recently announced by the Government is due to agriculture. The worldwide recession that will hit New Zealand soon will be partly cushioned by agriculture.

Instead of saving the world with reduced greenhouse gases, we will be opening the door for other countries to step in and produce food at a higher environmental cost.

So, the country needs your help.

Show your support by getting online and finding the link to submit your support for He Waka Eka Noa by November 18, share this letter with your friends, sign the Groundswell petition that is online or voice your support via letters or emails to the Prime Minister.

We need a rational, considered, intelligent response to reducing our emissions.

He Waka Eka Noa isn’t perfect, but it is a positive start and will continue to evolve into something we can all benefit from.

He Waka Eka Noa Aotearoa. We are all in this together New Zealand.

