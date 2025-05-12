Head judge Janine Swansson from DairyNZ noted Keegan excelled across all aspects of the farm with high-level knowledge and excellent practical farming skills.

Raised on a dairy farm, Keegan trained as a diesel mechanic and spent 10 years working in New Zealand and Canada as a field service technician specialising in tractors and harvesting equipment.

The judges said he was conscientious, with great attention to detail and a thirst for learning.

“We think he loves his cows as much as his tractors!”

The judges said Keegan learned a vast array of skills across all levels of farming in his first season of dairy farming.

“We were impressed with his attention to detail across animal welfare and how highly he values them – he was so detailed on every aspect and learning about mastitis management, breeding and reproduction."

“His hunger to learn is outstanding,” noted judge Ken Short.

“It’s pretty cool for the future of the industry.”

The first-time entrant also won the DairyNZ People and Leadership Award, the CowManager Livestock Management Award, the Personal Planning and Financial Management Award, and over $16,000 in prizes.

The judges were impressed with Keegan’s financial acumen and his commitment to “doing the right thing to do for the environment”.

“All the finalists are aware of environmental sustainability – they don’t see it as an option, it’s just part of their everyday farming business.”

The Dairy Manager of the Year runner-up, Thomas Lundman from Bay of Plenty, won over $8000 in prizes and three merit awards – the Fonterra Dairy Management Award, the Craigmore Environmental Sustainability Award and the DeLaval Sustainable Pasture Award.

George Dodson, 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year, from Canterbury/North Otago placed third and won over $6000 in prizes.

He is farm manager on Andrew and Hayley Slater’s 113ha, 440-cow property at Darfield.