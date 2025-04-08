The first-time entrants have been interested in the awards programme for a while, and with their youngest child now 2, it felt like the right time to enter.

Fiona holds a Master’s in dietetics, and Tom holds a Bachelor of Food Science (Hons).

They both began work in the Fonterra Technical Graduate Programme, with Fiona moving to Melbourne to work in the nutritional team and Tom working with the Fonterra Nutrient Management team.

Both have a Master’s in dairy science and technology, which they completed during their time in the Fonterra programme.

“Tom had never been on a farm before we met,” Fiona said.

“In June 2017, after a three-week crash course on-farm, I began managing our family farm, with Tom joining me in 2019.”

The couple say they chose farming because it provides great flexibility for family life and provides opportunities to grow equity quickly to meet their financial goals.

“We’re also passionate about training people into the dairy industry and providing a career path for them.”

The future looks bright for the couple, who are passionate about achieving efficiencies and minimising wastage in all aspects of their farming business.

“We believe we have an opportunity to showcase that and share our successes.”

Fiona, 34, has completed the Fonterra Governance Development course and trained as a DIY AB technician, and both she and Tom, 33, have completed lameness training.

“We threw ourselves into the deep end when we started on-farm, and we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved since, with our kids growing and developing alongside us.”

The Langfords are involved in several roles in the community, including Putaruru Athletics Club, Puketurua Hall Committee, Putaruru Rangers FC, South Waikato Environment Initiative, their local play centre and Te Waotu SSG.

The couple acknowledge they are both very ambitious and have a strong vision for their future farming goals, which includes operating an industry-leading agricultural business that drives sustainable outcomes for their people, profit and environment.