On the moooove! Cow runs through Rotorua suburb

A cow has been spotted on a morning trot through a Rotorua street.

Roseanne Harris was taking the rubbish out on Argus St in Sunnybrook this morning when she heard the sound of hooves on concrete.

"I heard it running down the street. It did a loop around the cul-de-sac and ran back out again.

"I thought 'what the hell!'. I was laughing, it's not something you see every day.

"It looked a bit scared."

Harris said she was on her way to work so she put a photo of the cow on a local lost and found pets social media page.

The cow was pictured on Argus St today. Photo / Supplied

A Rotorua Lakes Council communications spokeswoman said their Animal Control team responded after getting a call about the cow this morning, however the cow had returned home.

It's not the first time unusual animals have been spotted in that part of Rotorua.

In 2019 a runaway deer from Silver Fern Farms was seen trotting around the Mangakakahi, Utuhina, Fordlands and Westbrook area.

In 2020 the 'Usain Bolt of turkeys' played chicken with Rotorua traffic on Malfroy Rd.