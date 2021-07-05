On the Farm - a wrap of farming conditions around NZ

Photo / Susan Murray

June was a fabulous month for growth in the North Island. In the South, Marlborough welcomed 100 millimetres of rain. Here's RNZ's Country Life wrap of conditions on farms and orchards around New Zealand.

Northland

Northland's had brilliant clear winter days and a little bit of frost.

One farmer said the Bay of Islands had 300 millimetre's or more of rain in June - but the regional council said one metre was needed in the six months from May to October - thanks to two years of dry weather.

The farmer said there was plenty of pasture for cattle, but it was a bit of a mystery as to why they were struggling to put on weight.

Pukekohe

The district had five days of clear sunny skies, light winds and morning temperatures close to freezing. However, last week didn't start that way.

By early last Monday morning, 30mm of rain from Sunday had fallen, and then the cold front delivered a parting shot.

Scattered but intense bursts of hail from Pukekohe to Pukekawa caused heavy damage to vulnerable crops, like seedling onions and leafy green crops, followed by a frost last Tuesday morning.

Waikato

Last week was the coldest of the year for the region, with some wicked frosts and stunning, cloudless days.

In the Hauraki district, pasture growth rates for June must have be close to a record levels - twice what they normally were. Cow condition continued to improve and there were a few early calves on the landscape.

King Country

This region had also been enjoying a run of frosts. Feed covers were hanging on very nicely as King Country had only had two or three days of bitter weather so far this winter. Stock were enjoying the sunshine.

One Bay of Plenty farmer was training heifers through the yards - they would be first time milkers when they calved in a few weeks' time, so it helped if they learned the ropes.

Picking of green fruit in his kiwifruit orchard finished two weeks ago - the latest it had ever been.

There was a BBQ for the gang that night and the next day they were into pruning the gold vines. It was a slow end to the season - lots of fruit came into packhouses late - and cool storage was limited because of it.

Wairoa

Farmers not used to the cold got a bit of a shock last Tuesday. The high country was dusted with snow and a road blocked for the afternoon.

A lot of inland farms had gone into winter without much feed on hand so the cold snap would hit them hard.

Napier and Hastings

Further south, Napier and Hastings went from 20 degrees two weekends ago to 5 last Tuesday.

Overall the region had wonderful growth in response to recent rain but farmers said it was still dry deeper down - only now could they even consider ramming posts.

Some dams haven't filled yet. Prices for lambs next season were looking fantastic - in the high 8 dollar per kilogramme range.

There were lots of discussion amongst farmers and their ag-consultants about how they could increase production without upping numbers or putting on more nitrogen fertiliser.

Rangitikei

A farmer in Rangitikei had to ring back, because he couldn't answer his phone with gloves on.

There was a ripper of a frost on Friday June 25. He said he'd never seen a June like it - it was warm and there was abundant growth. He'd been ewe scanning - and had the best results he'd had - 196 per cent for composite ewes and 194 for his large Wiltshire flock.

Wairarapa

This region had gorgeous weather at the end of the month but it had been cold and miserable with lots of rain and sleety snow earlier.

The ground was still warm though and grass was growing at a phenomenal rate. There was a bit of nitrate poisoning around and some cattle have died.

As soon as the winter oats and Italian rye grass had a bit of moisture, they bolted, but with no sunlight to convert the nitrogen into proteins - nitrate levels built up to dangerous levels. A few lambs were starting to appear on lifestyle blocks.

Te Waipounamu/South Island

Nelson

Winter sun and night frosts were drying out orchards around Nelson after four weekends of rain.

More frosty weather was needed though, as the region's pip fruit crop needed at least 1500 hours of below 5 degree weather to get the buds to stay dormant.

So far it had been way too mild. Pruning was going full steam ahead with larger vineyards and kiwifruit orchards hoping to have the bulk of it done and dusted by the end of August.

Marlborough

100 millimetres of rain at the start of last week was a welcome tonic for Marlborough's soils, as they really needed a good soaking. Since then the weather had turned colder.

Blenheim reached minus 3 midweek with one farmer saying a skiff of snow on the tops of his farm came and went quickly.

Sheep farmers had been busy ewe scanning. One farmer said he was back 10 to15 per cent on last year due to the extremely dry autumn.

Ewes were behind wire and getting feed as they need it. Cattle headed to the freezing works in November were fattening on autumn-saved crops.

West Coast

The sun was smiling and Jack Frost had been out the West Coast last week, which pleased one Grey Valley farmer because 150 millimetres of rain fell last weekend.

His cows were cruising along on pasture, silage and crops. He was shifting a mob of heifers and said he had just enough farm work to keep two old fellas out of trouble over winter!

Canterbury

With minimal frosts in Canterbury over the last couple of weeks there had been pasture growth to the extent that one farmer needed to mow his lawns last weekend.

Winter feed remained tight though and heifer calving was not too far away.

Store and prime lamb values had hit new levels so there was great confidence in lamb for the coming season.

Central Otago

The region was pretty chilly last week, one farmer in Oturehua recorded -7.5 degrees on Thursday, but said it was still not cold enough for outdoor curling, they'll need a few -11 or -12 degree frosts to get on the ice.

On-farm there had been a good carry-over of feed from Autumn and stock was faring well.

Cattle were on brassicas, fodder beet, turnips and swedes. Some pre-lamb shearing was underway on crossbred sheep, but the region's Merinos were not due to get a trim until late August or early September.

Southland

A farmer near Gore said it was a horrible start to last week with snow, sleet, hail and rain, but that was expected in winter.

However, the same farm was drenched in sunshine later in the week.

The dairy farmer said it was probably a good time to get the foul weather event with no young stock on the ground yet.

Everyone was busy feeding out, moving breaks and keeping an eye on heifers, who would come off crops in the next few days as calving approached.

Sheep farmers were in scanning mode and splitting mobs into singles and twins so they could adjust feed levels accordingly.

