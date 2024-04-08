New Zealand avocados are used for the premium award-winning Grove extra virgin avocado oil.

OPINION

The looming olive oil crisis may be a chance to dip your finger into another oil, writes Kem Ormond.

I have been noticing the empty shelves in the supermarket where my favoured brand of olive oil is usually on display.

I am heading off to Europe shortly and with a looming olive oil shortage in this country, I had been seriously looking at dumping the clothes and returning with bottles of olive oil in my suitcase.

Unfortunately, they are in the same predicament, with crops in the Mediterranean having been battered by hailstorms, wildfires, droughts, and flooding.

It is predicted that global production will fall short of demand and that this will cause a trickle-down effect on supply.

Spain is the world’s largest producer of olive oil and the country’s crop has been impacted by extreme weather conditions - it is reported that the cost of olive oil in Spain has gone up 63 per cent.

Closer to home, the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle has severely affected domestic harvest, especially on the East Coast.

In 2022 the country produced approximately 120,000 litres of olive oil compared with 76,000 litres in 2023.

With all varieties of olive oil increasingly difficult to find on the shelf as supply dwindles, Michael Cusack of Grove avocado oil said he’d seen olive oil prices skyrocket in recent months.

“Sometimes the shelf price has been double the usual RRP, and in other stores olive oil is completely unavailable.”

Cusack said there was no shortage of avocado oil and Kiwis should consider switching from olive oil.

Grove extra virgin avocado oil is produced in Te Puna, Tauranga.

Grove said it was the first in the world to produce 100 per cent extra virgin avocado oil.

They remove the skin and stone and only press the flesh of the avocado.

Grove said the oil had a multitude of uses from salad dressing, cooking, and baking, to sauteing and roasting.

Grove said consuming avocado oil could contribute to heart, brain and joint health, and cholesterol reduction along with nutrient absorption.