Marton shearer Jimmy Samuels in action in 2016. Photo / George Novak

Four of New Zealand’s fastest shearers are making a flying trip to Australia, which could end up with one of them winning A$20,000 for barely a minute’s shearing on Saturday.

Jimmy Samuels, of Marton, Jack Fagan, of Te Kuiti, Paerata Abraham, of Masterton, and Floyd Neil, from Taumarunui - who also operates out of Boyup Brook in West Australia - will all be competing in the Oberon Quickshear, about 180km west of Sydney.

With around A$45,000 at stake - including the A$20,000 in the open final prize money - Oberon is known as the world’s richest quick shear.

Samuels, who is also a nationally-ranked darts player, is the defending champion, having won last year’s single-sheep final in 20.78 seconds.

It was his 60th win in quick shear or speed shear events.

Samuels warmed up for another bid with a rare show final placing over 20 sheep at Marton on Saturday, and a third place in the Aria Cosi Club Speed Shear final in southern King Country on Monday night.

Here at home on Saturday, the New Zealand shearing sports’ focus will be on the Otago Shearing and Woolhandling Championships in a woolshed near Balclutha.

There will also be shearing-only events at the Northern Wairoa A&P Show at Arapohue and the Te Puke A&P Show in the Bay of Plenty.