A new strategic partnership aims to expand market access for New Zealand’s horticulture sector in Vietnam.
16 business deals worth $130 million were signed, with plans to grow trade in premium food and beverage sectors.
Explained: Aotearoa earned $172 million in horticultural exports to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in 2024, mostly from just three fruits.
But a new comprehensive strategic partnership signed in February has offered hope for more products from New Zealand’s horticulture sector to enter the lucrative market of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economy.
Some New Zealand fruit companies were making greater investments into the rapidly growing market, while the deepening relationship could bear fruit for new entrants too.
“It would be easy in the sense that the relationships have probably already been cultivated through the apple sector.
“But then it would be also teaching the Vietnamese about our pears, if we’ve got any different varieties or their different characteristics.
“So, it comes down to relationships and educating the consumer on how fantastic they are.”
The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) confirmed Vietnamese officials were considering the request for new access for pears, and next on the list will be avocados and summer fruit.
Steve Ainsworth, MPI’s divisional manager for bilateral relations and trade, said its efforts in Vietnam involved continuing current trade and opening up new access too.
“For new access, the process typically involves submission of a detailed plant pest risk analysis by New Zealand, review by Vietnam, negotiation of requirements for export to manage any pests and diseases of concern, and an audit before trade can commence. This applies for each plant product,” Ainsworth said.
“No requests for access have been declined by Vietnam.”
One free trade deal, the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement (AANZFTA), saw passionfruit, persimmon, apricots and blueberries able to enter Vietnam tariff-free.
The ASEAN-New Zealand business council met last week (Tuesday, April 7) to discuss further market opportunities.
Executive director, Liz Bell, said there were opportunities across many areas, like primary sectors, to grow their trade with Vietnam or gain new access, particularly in areas like health and wellbeing, convenience foods and red meat.
She said the market had gone “from strength-to-strength” over the past 20 years, and its regulatory environment had improved a lot in that time, too.
At its ports, pest assessments were yet to go electronic; a certification the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it was encouraging officials to do for agricultural imports for greater efficiencies in the supply chain.
Leading kiwifruit exporter in Vietnam, Zespri, said Vietnam’s infrastructure in-market from port into retail was developing at pace.
Vietnam market manager Quang Nguyen said Zespri was excited by the growth potential of Vietnam, one of its fastest-growing markets, where it planned to enter more cities in the years to come.
“We’re investing heavily to develop the market as part of our efforts to grow new markets and create value for growers,” he said.
Last year, it supplied 4500 tonnes of mostly New Zealand-grown fruit with sales worth $30m - and it expects volumes to grow by more than 30% in 2025.
“To date, we’ve worked with three distribution partners - Tu Phuong (Tony Fruits), Biovegi Vietnam and Biovegi Southern, selling fruit across Vietnam,” Nguyen said.
“In order to enhance our nationwide distribution footprint, we’ve just appointed a fourth distribution partner taking effect for the 2025 New Zealand season, Joybee Fruits.”
Zespri was also trying to address the 40% of its total emissions, which came from shipping, by sending its first charter for the season to China (late March) powered by biofuel purchased outside of Aotearoa.
However, climate change response was a new pillar in the comprehensive strategic partnership.
Vietnam’s economy had grown around 5% each year for more than two decades.
An economic update on Vietnam published by MFAT in September said the overall economic outlook remained upbeat, though external risks causing lingering headwinds had resulted in its growth not yet bouncing back to its pre-pandemic levels.
“While the trajectory is positive, there remain several downside risks that could jeopardise Vietnam’s momentum,” it said.
“This includes softened global demand caused by slow economic recovery among its key trading partners and a volatile international environment, both of which could slow down the recovery of its export-led growth.
“In addition, the lower pace of normalisation of interest rates in many developed economies will continue to put pressure on exchange rates.”
But in the meantime, New Zealand fruit companies were drooling at the chance of earning more Vietnamese dong in a market hungry for more.