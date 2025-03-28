New Zealand apple exporters are trying to capitalise on the increasingly wealthy Vietnamese consumer while elbowing out global competition.
As this season’s New Zealand apple crop is sent off to international markets, exporters are hustling to benefit from the relationship with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam as both “friends” and business partners.
Vietnam is now the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, and two-way trade with New Zealand is valued at $2.68 billion, after growing 40% in the past five years.
Horticultural imports and exports between the two countries have been largely complementary due to climatic conditions.
Since then, its apple exports to Vietnam have soared to more than 100 containers in 2024, to the value of $7.83m.
Heartland Fruit sales and marketing manager Brendon Osborn said Vietnam’s population was becoming increasingly wealthy, marked by the rise of large locally-owned retail super-malls targeted at medium and high-income shoppers.
“It’s become very competitive, and I think that’s because there’s just a huge influx of apples into that market,” Osborn said.
“I think we’re trying to differentiate ourselves from the rest by providing the trademark varieties, aiming for the premium import segment, so the quality’s got to be tip-top.
“And if anything, they’ve become more demanding in the last couple of years on quality.”
Osborn said fruit production in other southern hemisphere markets was generally cheaper than in New Zealand.
Industry-owned company Prevar, in Hawke’s Bay, was set up to develop and commercialise apple and pear varieties for licensee growers.
Prevar chief executive Tony Martin - formerly New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s trade commissioner and consul general to Vietnam - said there was still room for apple exports to grow further into the market of 100 million people.
But he said companies would need to double down on investments in marketing, fruit quality and maintaining in-market contacts.
“It’s very, very competitive,” Martin said.
“New Zealand’s not a scale producer. We have made ourselves successful through quality and premium products, so we can’t compete on volume, but we can compete on quality.
“So New Zealand has to stay focused on premium and it’s got to stay focused on innovation and doing stuff that stands us apart from other competitor countries.”
McLeod of Mr Apple echoed Martin, and said companies had to continue to tell the unique New Zealand story.
“We’ve just got to keep flying the flag high, and we’ve got to remain optimistic and positive,” he said.
“We’ve got the best crop we’ve seen out there since 2018 and we’ve just got to keep promoting and selling the dream to our customers offshore that we’re here for the longer term.”
Another competitor, fresh produce giant T&G Global, benefited from a business deal to expand the distribution of its apples into Vietnam during the diplomatic visit led by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in late February.
Signed too, was a comprehensive strategic partnership with the republic, making New Zealand one of just 12 countries to hold the high-level partnership with Vietnam.
Having just returned to Aotearoa from the visit to Vietnam led by Luxon in late February, New Zealand’s new Trade and Investment Minister of State, Nicola Grigg, told Parliament that New Zealand was well-placed to capitalise on Vietnam’s growing demand for high-value food and beverage.
“As Vietnam gets wealthier, Vietnamese people want to buy high-quality products from around the world and we, of course, have some of the best food and beverage producers and innovative businesses around,” Grigg said.
“The more we trade with the world, the more we grow our economy, which translates to more jobs, higher incomes and more money in the back pocket of everyday New Zealanders.”
Vietnam’s economy had grown by about 5% each year for more than two decades.
Agriculture was important to Vietnam, accounting for about 12% of its GDP and employing about 27% of the labour force - but also to New Zealand.