No changes to irrigation cuts in Southland

Photo / File

There will be no change to the irrigation cuts in Southland caused by a lack of rainfall.

After rain over the past few days in Southland, Environment Southland had a look at whether it could roll back the water shortage direction, which has banned much of the irrigation around the region.

After a review yesterday, Environment Southland decided to keep the water shortage direction in place until at least Monday.

The much-needed rainfall this week had provided respite for Southland's rivers and aquifers but many remained at low or very low levels.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said it was still too early to determine the full impacts of the recent rainfall.

"We need to take time to confirm the impact the recent rain has had and secure a healthy long-term position for our rivers and aquifers," Phillips said.

Keeping the direction in place also gave Environment Southland the ability to assess the timing and intensity of an incoming weather system predicted for late Tuesday or early Wednesday next week.

Weather models for the next month were generally predicting ongoing lower than normal rainfall.

"Maintaining community water supplies is critical, particularly significant is the Ōreti River catchment which is the source of water for Invercargill and a number of major industries," Phillips said.

"The long-term effects of this drought are likely to be felt by many farmers over the winter, and into spring. We continue to work with industry groups and others to find ways of supporting Southland farmers."

The Water Shortage Direction currently allowed for irrigation in the whole of the Mataura catchment and allowed for irrigation from the less connected and confined aquifers in the region.

The Direction did not relate to irrigation from a storage pond or dam, or the spreading of effluent.