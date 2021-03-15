New Zealand Rural Games celebrates record-breaking weekend

Steve Hollander, Riki Paewai, Kris Richards and Margaret Kouvelis. Photo / Supplied

Te Marae o Hine Palmerston North's Square hosted record-breaking events during the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games this weekend.

About 42,000 people attended the three-day event where athletes competed across a range of rural sports, including wood chopping, coal shovelling and sheep shearing.

However, it was the gumboot throwing and egg throw and catch events that ended up breaking New Zealand records.

Riki Paewai and Kris Richards set a new record for the New Zealand Egg Throw and Catch at 66.3m – the first time it had been broken since 2016.

The pair surpassed Brent Newdick and Luke Wainui's 2016 record of 63.7m by a massive 2.6m.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's champion women's gumboot thrower, Kristin Churchward, bested her own Kiwi record with a 36.88m throw.

Her previous record was 34.45m, which was set in Queenstown in 2016.

New Zealand Rural Games founder Steve Hollander said it was a "fantastic" weekend for rural sports.

"The sun was shining all weekend, and we were lucky enough to see two New Zealand records broken."

The weekend also successfully introduced this year's focus of introducing young people to rural careers and sports, Hollander said.

"On Friday, we had 420 students attend our inaugural Westpac Agri Futures, and a further 240 students competed in the Allflex Clash of the Colleges. We wanted to introduce a youth focus to encourage young people in rural careers and rural sports."

The Stihl Timbersports championships were also held over the weekend, with women, men and rookies competing to represent New Zealand at the international championships.

"It was fantastic to have greater numbers of timbersports competitors at the Games, especially the rookies and women competitors alongside the men – the public got to see the high level of professionalism in this sporting code," said Hollander.

A one-hour television programme will air on TV3 on March 27 at 5 pm.

Curly Troon and Kristin Churchward. Photo / Supplied

Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games results

Stihl Timbersports

• 1st Men's Championship: Jack Jordan – 75 points

• 2nd Men's Championship: Kyle Lemon – 62 points

• 3rd Men's Championship: Jason Wynyard – 58 points

• 1st Ladies Championship: Kylea Heaton from Hamilton

• 2nd Ladies Championship: Raewyn Windley from Hamilton

• 3rd Ladies Championship: Emma Shaw from Leeston

• 1st Rookies Championship: Brad Pako from Dunedin

• 2nd Rookies Championship: Cleveland Cherry from Putaruru

• 3rd Rookies Championship: Michael Trow from Hamilton

Speed Fencing

• 1st Championship: Tony Bouskill

• 2nd Championship: Tim Garrick

• 3rd Championship: Bradley Fountain

• 1st Battening: Jared Nicolson

• 2nd Battening: Hayden Walton

• 3rd Battening: Troy Brooky

Youth Secondary Shearing

• 1st team: Rathkeale College

• 2nd team: Feilding High

• 3rd team: New Plymouth Boys

• 1st Individual Quality Shearer: Michael Buick, Rathkeale College

Sam Strahan Memorial Sheep Dog Trial Challenge

• 1st team: Jo Waugh, Bex Scragg, Kathryn Oliver, Robyn Stephens

• 2nd team: Paul Evans, Guy Peacock, Bruce Parkinson, Matthew McMurray

Skellerup New Zealand Gumboot Throw Championship

• Men's 1st: Kieran Fowler – 47.31m

• Men's 2nd: Stu McNie – 46.63m

• Men's 3rd: Craig Manson – 46.50m

• Women's 1st: Kristen Churchward – 36.88m – new New Zealand record

• Women's 2nd: Dell Adams – 31.62m

• Women's 3rd: Janey Harrison – 29.94m

Egg Throw and Catch New Zealand Championship

• 1st: Riki Paewai and Kris Richards – 66.3m

• 2nd: Jeremy Price and Jacob Smith – 45m

• 3rd: Robbie Hollander and Jack Taylor – 40m

Battle of the Sexes Speed Tree Climbing

• 1st team: Women's – Stephanie Dryfhout, Sami Baker, Nicala Ward-Allen, Chrissie Spence – 310 points

• 2nd team: Men's – Dom Ritter, Sam Smith, Sam James, Jack Taylor – 296 points

• Footlock 1st Man: Sam James – 13.7s

• Footlock 1st Woman: Nicala Ward-Allen – 15.4s

• Workclimb 1st Man: Sam Smith – 66.33s

• Workclimb 1st Woman: Chrissie Spence 68.00s

Southern Hemisphere Highlander Championship

• 1st: Craig Manson

• 2nd: Reuben De Jong

• 3rd: Andrew Wain

Speed Shearing

• 1st Jack Fagan: 47.34 (two sheep)

• 2nd Jimmy Samuels 49.52 (two sheep)

• 3rd Paerata Abraham 20.04 (one sheep)

Coal Shovelling

• 1st team: Worn Out Old Buggers – 11.65s

• Men's Doubles 1st: Royce Green and Wayne Keown – 15.09s

• Women's Doubles 1st: Dell Adams and Kristen Churchward – 19.86s

• Men's Singles 1st: Royce Green - 24.63

Gearing Up

• 1st: Penny Boyle

• 2nd: Andre Poutama

• 3rd: Melissa Lammas

Speights - Bill Tapley Memorial Cow Pat Throw in association with FFNZ Manawatu Branch

• 1st Men's: Riki Paewai – 42.22m

• 2nd Men's: Luke Wainui – 40.12m

• 3rd Men's: Tangaroa Walker – 36.03m

• 1st under 12's: Camden Bolton - 26.35m

• 2nd under 12's: Rupert Smith – 25.85m

Cow Pat Throw - Saturday

• 1st Men's: Luke Wainui

• 2nd Men's: Jeremy Price

• 3rd Men's: Riki Paewai

• 1st Women's: Maddie Bell

Man and Mutt Race

• 1st: Luke Watts and Max from Whanganui

• 2nd: Josh Wilkinson and Lilly from Fitzherbert

• 3rd: David Reesby and Bo from Marton

Russian Egg Roulette

• 10am: 1st Michelle Smith, 2nd Jacob Smith

• 12pm: 1st Christina Gee, 2nd Toot Hotereni

• 2pm: 1st Brandon Brooks, 2nd Dylan Muidie

Allflex Clash of the Colleges

• Juniors 1st: Palmerston North Boys High School Team 51 – 92 points

• Juniors 2nd: Feilding High School Team 17 – 90 points

• Juniors 3rd: Feilding High School Team 8 – 89 points

• Seniors 1st: New Plymouth Boys High School Team 44 – 112 points

• Seniors 2nd: Wairarapa College Team 23 – 108 points

• Seniors 3rd: Feilding High School Team 7 – 105 points

• Gumboot throwing best team: Palmerston North Boys High School