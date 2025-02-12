Exports to the US surged 38% to $310m, while the UK saw a 53% increase to $64m and Canada experienced growth of 116% to $46m.

Despite a 3% decline in sheepmeat export volume to 37,215 tonnes, the value rose 22% to $378m, driven by strong demand in key markets.

Exports to China fell 7% by volume to 20,364 tonnes, yet their value increased by 21% to $135m.

Beef exports saw a slight decline in volume, down 1% to 50,098 tonnes, but value grew by 22% to $511m

North America was a standout market, with US exports up 13% by volume to 20,600 tonnes and 48% by value to $232m.

Exports to Canada had even stronger growth, up 167% by volume to 3141 tonnes and 201%t by value to $33m.

Fifth-quarter exports for the month were down 7% to $155 million.

Annual performance

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said the strong end to the year was a positive sign for the industry. Photo / Melissa Waite

While the recovery in late 2024 was encouraging, challenging market conditions earlier in the year contributed to an overall 3% decline in total annual exports, which reached $9.86b.

The United States was the largest market for the year, with exports increasing 12% to $2.77b.

China remained the second-largest market, though exports declined 31% to $2.49b.

However, there was strong growth in the UK (up 46% to $525m), Japan (up 23% to $475m), and Canada (up 44% to $424m).

Total sheepmeat exports declined 3% in both volume and value, amounting to 373,682 tonnes and $3.61b.

The drop was largely driven by lower exports to China.

In contrast, the US saw record exports of 34,588 tonnes worth $625m, while exports to the UK rose 41% in volume and 44% in value to 42,183 tonnes and $417m – the highest volume since 2018 and highest value since 2020.

The EU also saw an 11% increase in volume to 59,268 tonnes, with value rising 8% to $927m.

Beef exports for the year declined 5% in volume to 481,657 tonnes, but the value remained steady at $4.39b.

Strong demand in key markets offset lower exports to China, with US exports increasing 2% by volume to 183,084 tonnes and 16% by value to $1.85b.

Japan saw a 33% volume increase to 32,590 tonnes and a 41% rise in value to $324m, while Canada’s exports grew 59% by volume to 28,364 tonnes and 70% by value to $259m.

The NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement continued to show its value, with beef exports to the UK reaching 4417 tonnes worth $57m making it the ninth-largest market by volume and eighth-largest by value.

A key trend was the recovery in chilled meat exports.

Chilled sheepmeat exports rose 7% to 38,249 tonnes, with value also up 7% to $664m.

Chilled beef exports increased by 12% to 37,763 tonnes, while value surged 20% to $641m.

Fifth-quarter exports declined by 3% for the year to $1.87b.

The top categories were edible offals ($345m), casings and tripe ($328m), and blood products ($271m).

Karapeeva said the strong finish to 2024 and growing demand in key markets were promising signs for the industry heading into 2025.

“The resilience of New Zealand’s red meat sector, along with strategic market diversification, has helped us navigate global challenges.

“The increase in chilled exports also highlights ongoing consumer demand for high-quality New Zealand meat.”