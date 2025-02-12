In contrast, the US saw record exports of 34,588 tonnes worth $625m, while exports to the UK rose 41% in volume and 44% in value to 42,183 tonnes and $417m – the highest volume since 2018 and highest value since 2020.
The EU also saw an 11% increase in volume to 59,268 tonnes, with value rising 8% to $927m.
Beef exports for the year declined 5% in volume to 481,657 tonnes, but the value remained steady at $4.39b.
Strong demand in key markets offset lower exports to China, with US exports increasing 2% by volume to 183,084 tonnes and 16% by value to $1.85b.
Japan saw a 33% volume increase to 32,590 tonnes and a 41% rise in value to $324m, while Canada’s exports grew 59% by volume to 28,364 tonnes and 70% by value to $259m.
The NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement continued to show its value, with beef exports to the UK reaching 4417 tonnes worth $57m making it the ninth-largest market by volume and eighth-largest by value.