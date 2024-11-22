The New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards is open to families who have farmed their land since, or before, 1924.

The New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards is open to families who have farmed their land since, or before, 1924.

Farming families with a long heritage of farming their land have until November 30, 2024, to submit their application in time for this year’s intake for the New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards.

Families who have farmed their land since 1924 or earlier are eligible to apply for this special acknowledgment of their hard work and perseverance.

Awards chairman Edward Fitzgerald said, judging by the number of applications already in, it was gearing up to be another good year.

He said this year’s event, held in May in Lawrence, was another huge hit with visiting families, and the committee continued to receive accolades from those who attended.

“The award recipients find the whole process a very rewarding and emotional experience — from the gathering of their farming history through to the coming together of extended family at the awards ceremony.”