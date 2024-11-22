Advertisement
New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards deadline coming up

Coast & Country News
2 mins to read
The New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards is open to families who have farmed their land since, or before, 1924.

Farming families with a long heritage of farming their land have until November 30, 2024, to submit their application in time for this year’s intake for the New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards.

Families who have farmed their land since 1924 or earlier are eligible to apply for this special acknowledgment of their hard work and perseverance.

Awards chairman Edward Fitzgerald said, judging by the number of applications already in, it was gearing up to be another good year.

He said this year’s event, held in May in Lawrence, was another huge hit with visiting families, and the committee continued to receive accolades from those who attended.

“The award recipients find the whole process a very rewarding and emotional experience — from the gathering of their farming history through to the coming together of extended family at the awards ceremony.”

Fitzgerald said it was a chance for all generations to reflect on the challenges and achievements over 100-plus years and share those memories, which are often very similar, with other farming families.

“It really is a special evening.”

The committee believes keeping any farm or station in a family from generation to generation through challenging times is an impressive achievement and deserves to be recognised.

More than 630 families throughout New Zealand have joined this exclusive circle of centenarians and sesquicentenarians.

The programme has a “first in, first served” policy (capped at 40 families per year) for each awards event and the committee will use discretion on whether they carry applications over into the following year.

Families are encouraged to get their applications in early to avoid disappointment.

Further information, including the application form, can be found on the New Zealand Century Farms and Station Awards website, or by email at info@centuryfarms.co.nz.

