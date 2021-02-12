New Northland equestrian discipline all about working together

Wilbur, Romeo and Ollie check out the rope gate which they've learned to open and close. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Working Equitation is a relatively new equestrian discipline that's gaining popularity in New Zealand. Reporter Jenny Ling attends a session and discovers what it's all about.

The obstacles lay scattered, seemingly at random, in the middle of a dry paddock near Kaikohe in the Far North.

Three bold horses – Romeo, Ollie, Wilbur - are saddled up near their floats before being guided over to them by their riders, Allie Tanner, Carole Allerby and Catherine Elliott.

Then they separate and fan out; Tanner and Romeo move into a rocking canter before slowing to a walk through a set of poles topped with fluttering flags. She reaches for a cup and places it from one pole to another.

Romeo barely flinches.

Meanwhile, Elliott is walking her trusty steed over a small makeshift bridge, while nearby Ollie and Allerby navigate their way through a livestock pen then weave in and out of three barrels in tight, figure-eight patterns.

Each horse approaches the obstacles calmly, their ears pricked forward, coaxed and encouraged by their rider, balance and harmony evident between them.

This is what Working Equitation - a new discipline sweeping the equestrian world - is all about.

Allie uses a garrocha pole to skewer a ring from a cut-out bull. Photo / Jenny Ling

Still relatively new in Aotearoa, the sport is gaining popularity due to its focus on classical training principles, traditional horsemanship and teamwork.

The Kaikohe and Bay of Islands Working Equitation Club formed three years ago after several workshops were held in the area.

Tanner, who is the president, and her horse Romeo equally enjoyed the training days.

"A group of us decided we would start a club," she said.

"He's [Romeo] so highly schooled and I wanted to do something with him. I'd never competed, so it was a nice way to get into light-hearted competition.

"He's not a happy hacker and he doesn't like trail riding, but he loves doing obstacles.

"When he first started, he was a bit unsure. This has made him braver."

There are three main aspects to Working Equitation: dressage, ease of handling and speed.

Carole manoeuvres Ollie around the clover leaf barrels. Photo / Jenny Ling

There is a fourth, cattle penning, when riders take turns to separate a cow from a group and run it into a pen, which is sometimes held at team events.

Dressage tests are done in an arena and are designed to prepare horse and rider for movements required in the obstacle phases such as sudden stops and changes of direction.

Horse and rider are then marked on ease of handling through a dozen obstacles such as traversing a bridge, going over a small jump, and around a stock pen.

They weave through a slalom and around barrels, open and close gates, and use a garrocha pole to pluck a ring from a cardboard cut-out bull.

Accuracy, lightness and balance should be displayed from one obstacle to the next before they are performed at speed.

"You train your horse so they never get worried about things," Allerby said.

"It's a progressive training, we take things in stages.

Allie Tanner guides Romeo through an obstacle, where the rider pics up a cup and places it onto another pole. Photo / Jenny Ling

"You're not trying to scare them with the obstacles, you're trying to create a calm horse.

"It's a safe environment to get your horse used to seeing different things.

"It's about keeping your horse calm and interested."

Allerby, the club's secretary, used to compete in eventing and dressage as a youngster.

She became interested in working equitation several years ago after attending clinics held in Kerikeri and Waimate North by Maree McAteer, a well-respected New Zealand Working Equitation trainer and judge.

Allerby likes that working equitation is inclusive of all disciplines and provides a level playing field where all types of horses have the potential to shine.

There is no dress code, just horse and human working together in a paddock.

"It doesn't matter if you ride Western, English or any other style," Allerby said.

Wilbur and Catherine show how to open and close the gate. Photo / Jenny Ling

"It is very inclusive and you don't need an expensive horse or gear.

"It's all about the welfare of the horse rather than what you wear.

"I like to ride for pleasure, I'm not competitive and this is all about the training.

"The obstacles are a great way to train your horse without them knowing they're being trained."

Working equitation was founded in Southern Europe, emerging from countries like Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy.

It has also taken off in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The sport showcases techniques developed in countries where horses are used to carry out ranch work, combining the beauty of dressage with the precision of a working ranch horse and the thrill of speed events.

Judges reward partnerships that demonstrate calmness, confidence and harmony and make the course of obstacles appear effortless.

There are 16 clubs in New Zealand, according to the governing body Working Equitation New Zealand.

The Kaikohe and Bay of Islands club now has around 15 members and is based at the Kaikohe showgrounds.

Training days are held once or twice a month and there are competitions several times each season, which is generally in the warmer summer months.

The club caters to all ages and levels and includes former dressage and trail riders.

Catherine takes Wilbur over a small bridge to get him used to obstacles. Photo / Jenny Ling

Elliott and Wilbur joined when they moved to the Far North from Auckland two years ago.

While Elliott has done some jumping and dressage in the past, Wilbur, 18, finds the discipline a bit challenging after many years as an eventing horse.

"For him, standing still it's the hardest part," Elliott said.

"But it makes them stop and think rather than just rushing at everything.

"It's enjoyable for the horses too ... doing stuff like this is great, he really enjoys it."

For Allerby, the discipline is not only about showing off the athletic ability of the horse, it's about the connection between horse and rider.

It's a good idea to start out leading a horse around the obstacles, before hopping on and introducing them to the various stages of each challenge, she said.

It's a gradual process as horse and rider move up levels.

"It's that progression you're after," Allerby said.

"You don't push the horse past what they're comfortable with.

"It's about getting your horse okay with everything before you start it."

Romeo and Wilbur share a moment, possibly discussing their upcoming working equitation session. Photo / Jenny Ling

For Tanner, who returned to horse riding a decade ago after riding as a child, it's all about fun.

"It's something a bit different with not so much pressure," Tanner said.

"It's supposed to be fun, that's the main thing about it. The horses love it, especially the speed challenge.

"Once they know what the obstacle is and they know how to do it they're all go."

The next training day is on February 18 from 6pm.

To find out more visit www.workingequitationkaikoheboi.co.nz