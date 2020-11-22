Napier deluge takes toll on region's river birds, says HBRC

The banded dotterel (pictured), oystercatcher, black-billed gull and pied stilt are the main birds found along Hawke's Bay rivers. Photo / File

The recent deluge in Napier has taken its toll on the district's bird eggs and chicks, according to new data.

According to the 2020 Hawke's Bay River Bird Survey, many birds' nests and chicks were washed away during the flooding.

The survey, which began in 1962, covers 290km of the Tukituki, Ngaruroro and Tūtaekurī gravel riverbeds in an attempt to give a clear picture of the health of the region's river birds.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council terrestrial ecologist Keiko Hashiba said while initial results began to tell a similar story to previous years in terms of bird numbers, Napier's flooding had a significant impact on eggs and chicks in the area.

"Two weeks before the flood, the survey found there were huge amounts of eggs and chicks and that this breeding season was a successful one," she said.

"Any nests or chicks in the river channel when the rain came would have been washed away and drowned.

"We're gutted the birds now have to start again. But these birds are resilient and determined," she added.

Hashiba said survey workers walked more than 1200km in Hawke's Bay to gather data for the assessment, spanning the three catchment areas.

The ecologist expert said banded dotterels, oystercatchers, black-billed gulls and pied stilts are the main birds found along the rivers, but all river birds need protection.

"We're already seeing lots of nests popping up along the rivers. Fingers crossed they get this lot of chicks through," she said.

"Predators, especially hedgehogs, feral cats and ferrets, are the biggest threat to these birds, but weeds and human activity are also a danger to them."

Hashiba reminded the public that if you're heading out on the region's rivers, please limit your driving to a minimum and keep your dogs under control.

"This will go a long way to helping out our feathered friends."