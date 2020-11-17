Mycoplasma bovis testing at two Southland farms

Photo / File

Cattle herds on two Southland farms are being tested to determine whether they are infected with Mycoplasma bovis, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

While there are no active confirmed cases in Southland at present, the movements of cattle to and from the two farms were being worked through after it was found they were connected by animal movements from farms in Canterbury.

Ministry M. bovis programme director Stuart Anderson said the animals were going through a standard testing process under movement restrictions to determine their infection status.

As of November 12, there were seven active confirmed properties in the Canterbury region, he said.

In the Mid Canterbury and Ashburton area, three dairies were confirmed to be infected after an investigation of ministry bulk tank milk testing results in August.

A further two infected properties were found in the area, which were linked by animal movements.

One property in the Canterbury and Selwyn district was confirmed infected following results from September bulk tank milk screening, Anderson said.

"The six newly confirmed properties demonstrate the programme's national surveillance working as it should, detecting possible cases and showing us where to look to eliminate the infection."

He said the ministry was working closely with affected farmers, their staff and families to ensure things ran as smoothly as possible and that they were well-supported.

"It's important to note this is not an outbreak ... nor is it widespread."