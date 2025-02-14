Topping the bill at the Morrinsville Recreation Ground is the return of pig racing after a 20-year hiatus.

McRobbie said this was a “big attraction” at previous Morrinsville A&P Shows and this year will see entrants auctioned off after the races, with proceeds going to charity.

Not to be outdone by the pigs, performing sheep are returning after an entertaining debut last year.

McRobbie said this year’s Morrinsville A&P Show would have something for everyone, ranging from a strongman competition to a teddy bears’ picnic.

A petting zoo will also be set up, plus games and puzzles for the young and young at heart, and train rides courtesy of Kiwanis.

Entertainment will be provided by Morrinsville Country Music Club and the Wai Taiko Drummers.

McRobbie said the show would also feature a climbing wall, bouncy castle and sideshows that youngsters could tackle for free.

Of course, no A&P show would be complete without traditional competitive events such as equestrian, beef and dairy sections, calf club, sheepdog trials and dairy goats.

McRobbie said entries in the dairy section were looking strong, with $10,500 in prize money up for grabs.

Featured cattle classes are the North Island Ayrshire Championship and North Island Purebred Jersey Championship.

McRobbie said the Clydesdale horse show at the Morrinsville event was always one of the biggest in the North Island, while alpacas were also returning.

Trade stands will feature the latest in cars, tractors and motorcycles, contrasted by a display of vintage tractors and farm machinery.

Morrinsville emergency services — police, fire and ambulance — are setting up displays, while show patrons can visit a food court plus other market stalls.

Gates open at 8am, with New World Morrinsville sponsoring two $250 vouchers as gate prizes.



