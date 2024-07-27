While indications were that costs to farmers would have been 95% subsidised by the Government, Zonderop said the “extra tax” would have still hurt the industry.

“Smaller herds would’ve been driven out of existence.”

He said farmers would have been forced to de-stock, with resulting staff losses.

Reducing dairy production would also leave New Zealand open to competition from “less efficient” countries overseas.

Zonderop said forcing farmers into the Emissions Trading Scheme would’ve been “a very big stick”, creating a situation where large corporate entities “played the system” by buying big forestry blocks to claim carbon credits.

Unique Position

There is no easy solution to the issue, he said.

“New Zealand is in a unique position as a pastoral-based economy.”

Dairy farming operates on such a scale here that housing animals in sheds and collecting effluent for methane digesters – as happens overseas – is simply not an option.

However, Zonderop said practical solutions being looked at included the development of a vaccine to neutralise bacteria that produce methane in cattle.

Federated Farmers’ Waikato dairy section chair and Matamata branch chair Matthew Zonderop.

He said advances in breeding, with “more efficient” cows producing more milk on the same amount of feed were reducing methane emissions from New Zealand farms.

Other parts of their operation farmers are working on to mitigate the issue include different cropping options and smarter use of fertiliser.

To this end, he said the mindset of farmers had changed in relation to their cows’ diet.

“It is not just about production and profit.”

While there had been opposition to past government schemes to curb methane emissions from dairy farms, Zonderop believed farmers were coming on board.

“We know we don’t have a choice,” he said.

“To do nothing is not an option. We can no longer say that weather patterns haven’t changed.”

However, Zonderop said this must be balanced with the potential economic cost to the country.

“There is nothing to replace agriculture. That’s the bottom line,” he said.

“We are going to have to navigate as best we can.”