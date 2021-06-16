Merging of livestock broking firms described as 'win-win'

Photo / File

Livestock broking firms Hazlett and Peter Walsh & Associates are combining.

Succession planning by Peter and Karen Walsh and the PW&A board identified Hazlett as the company closest in culture to it, a statement from the two companies said.

The new structure would continue to be family-owned.

Hazlett will acquire all of PW&A's operations on July 1, except for Peter Walsh & Associates Finance (PWAF), which Peter Walsh will retain.

Hazlett chairman Graham Brown said his company and PW&A already knew each other well, having jointly developed and operated the Coalgate Saleyards.

"Peter has jokingly described us as 'friendly competitors', but I think our shared focus on people and a commitment to do the best for our clients makes this development more of a win-win than any sort of truce," he said.

The company would operate throughout the South Island and into the North Island, providing insurance, agri-supplies, funding and procurement services, as well as livestock broking.

Peter Walsh & Associates was established in 2002 by Walsh and Hamish Lane.

It now has more than 30 livestock brokers, a regional manager and two sales co-ordinators.

Hazlett was launched in 2008 as a livestock broking service and, since then, has extended to provide insurance, agri-supplies and funding solutions to businesses of many types.

Peter and Karen Walsh would continue to be involved in the business, the statement said.