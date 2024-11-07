Advertisement
Meat the Need launches charity auction to combat food insecurity in New Zealand

Meat the Need is a charity that delivers locally sourced protein meals to communities who need it. Photo / Meat the Need

Meat the Need has launched an online national charity auction, inviting Kiwis to help feed families doing it tough.

Meat the Need is a charity that delivers locally sourced protein meals to communities who need it.

This year’s campaign, which started yesterday on TradeMe, will run for 10 days and aims to raise funds to support the delivery of protein-rich meals to more than 130 food banks and community organisations across New Zealand.

Big-ticket offerings include a brand-new Ford Ranger Raptor, a summer Swanndri package, an adventure-filled weekend at Blue Duck Station, and a luxury golf and spa escape at the renowned Millbrook Resort.

According to studies by the Ministry of Health, ‘food insecurity’ continues to affect many New Zealanders, with nearly one in five Kiwi households experiencing moderate to severe food insecurity.

A recent UN report also revealed that New Zealand has much higher rates of food insecurity than comparable countries — and those rates are growing.

The impact of this issue is most acute in communities facing high living costs and limited access to fresh, nutritious food.

Among those impacted, over 20% of children regularly experience food insecurity, leading to serious long-term consequences for health, well-being, and education.

Meat the Need’s general manager, Zellara Holden, said those at the charity often saw the incredible impact of each meal that reached someone in need.

“Every bid in this auction brings us closer to the goal of ensuring no one in New Zealand goes hungry,” she said.

“This campaign is more than a fundraiser; it’s a nationwide movement powered by community, generosity, and a shared commitment to food security.”

Visit the Meat the Need website for full auction details, including how to participate.


