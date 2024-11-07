Meat the Need is a charity that delivers locally sourced protein meals to communities who need it. Photo / Meat the Need

Meat the Need has launched an online national charity auction, inviting Kiwis to help feed families doing it tough.

Meat the Need is a charity that delivers locally sourced protein meals to communities who need it.

This year’s campaign, which started yesterday on TradeMe, will run for 10 days and aims to raise funds to support the delivery of protein-rich meals to more than 130 food banks and community organisations across New Zealand.

Big-ticket offerings include a brand-new Ford Ranger Raptor, a summer Swanndri package, an adventure-filled weekend at Blue Duck Station, and a luxury golf and spa escape at the renowned Millbrook Resort.

According to studies by the Ministry of Health, ‘food insecurity’ continues to affect many New Zealanders, with nearly one in five Kiwi households experiencing moderate to severe food insecurity.