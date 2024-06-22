Maramarua Huntsman JJ Cross has been in the role since July 2023. Photo / Catherine Fry

Maramarua Huntsman JJ Cross has been in the role since July 2023. Photo / Catherine Fry

The Maramarua Hunt started in 1932 when farmer Sam Symes took four cull hounds out for a run with a few riders in tow. Catherine Fry catches up with the current Master of the Hunt, Dave Compston, and the latest Huntsman J.J. Cross, to find out more about the history and future of the Hunt.

The formation of the Maramarua Hunt

Fourth-generation farmer and current Master of the Maramarua Hunt, Dave Compston, has family connections going back to his great grandfather Hugh Kennedy Jones, who was the first president.

In 1932, Stan Symes, Maramarua farmer and ex-huntsman of the Egmont/Wanganui Hunt had been given four cull hounds from Mr Bullock-Webster of the Pakuranga Hunt.

“The story goes that one day he let them out for a run and a few riders went with them,” Compston said.

“That single act was the start of the Maramarua Hunt and reverberated down the generations to become the Hunt of today.”

The first kennels were on Symes’ farm and the first Master was Mr J Fagan.

The 1937 membership stood at an impressive 200.

The property was sold in 1940 but the house and kennels were rented to the hunt until 1948.

“The hunt made some wise property investments which have provided for them over the years,” Compston said.

“Sixteen acres of bare land was bought in 1943 and sold in 1965.

“The current Hunt property was bought in 1948 and the hounds were moved to new kennels there. The house was built there in 1962.”

Con Christie was the longest-serving Master from 1953 to 1973, but for some of that he was a non-riding Master, and his deputy led the field.

The current Master of the Maramarua Hunt

Compston has been the Master since 2020 and jointly shared the position with Sarah Campbell for three years.

“I hunted from age 11 to about 22,” he said.

“For 40 years the opening hunt was held at the dairy farm of my grandfather, Hugh Ashby Jones (HA Jones). My parents worked on that farm, and I was born there.”

Compston drifted away from hunting as he worked and raised a family.

He came back to it in 2006 when his horsey daughter, Grace, expressed an interest in going out hunting.

“I just borrowed a horse for the day to hunt with her as I thought it would be cool to have a fifth-generation family member hunt with Maramarua.”

Needless to say, within three weeks Compston had bought himself a hunter and was back hunting again.

“Next thing you’re on the committee, then deputy Master, and before you know it you’re Master!”

He put the current membership at about 80, with 25 to 30 regulars, mainly women.

The sport doesn’t attract the same numbers it used to.

They hunt over a large area covering North Waikato, Glen Murray, Hauraki, Te Kauwhata, Maramarua and Mangatarata, and between.

The current Huntsman

Cross has been with the Hunt since July 2023, taking over as Huntsman from Jamie Bragg who served from 2021 to 2023.

He brought with him the experience of two years as Huntsman in Rangitikei, near Marton.

“I was brought up with horses,” he said.

“As kids, we spent the holidays at the farm my great uncle managed at Mahanga, Rangitikei.

“I used to ride in front of him on his horse when I was really young and go out mustering. Apparently, I used to fall asleep in the saddle leaning on him.”

Cross got his own pony at 3 years old and spent much of his childhood in the saddle and out on musters.

He broke his first horse in at 11 years old. He left school at 14 and worked in forestry until he was 21.

“I went to work for Bruce and Tony Holden at Ngahiwi Station near Gisborne, breaking in horses for their sports horse business.”

Compston was quick to elaborate on this.

“He’s got a pretty good reputation as a horse breaker.”

When he accepted the role at Maramarua, Cross knew he needed a better jumping horse.

He caught a mare from a wild mob that had been seen jumping high fences and was riding her five days later.

He described Peanut as “an East Coast Ngāti horse, Gisborne born and bred”.

Cross has moved into the Huntsman’s house with his wife Reigan and their three children.

He loves that his kids grow up with an outdoor lifestyle.

The hounds of the Maramarua Hunt

Cross has inherited 31 hounds and six pups that are predominantly the traditional black, white and tan colouring.

He has the down season to get to know the hounds and gain leadership over them before hunting starts.

“I feed them pen by pen daily, we drench and weigh each one monthly, so I’m learning names fast.”

The Hunts all cooperate, keeping bloodlines good and moving hounds between them and the NZ Hunt Association, bringing in hounds from good overseas bloodlines.

“Dave and I make the decisions about how we breed our future hounds,” Cross said.

The hounds have a new summer pen with raised platforms and there are plans to refurbish their winter quarters.

