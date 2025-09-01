Like when the coffee is not hot enough, or you are not entirely happy with your meal, or have visited a retail shop and the service has been below average, do you, in a constructive way, say anything?
For most people, the answer is no.
Well, I have the grey hair, spectacles and that gold card that tends to give me the confidence to question something when I feel it is not up to par, but I will also congratulate someone on a job well done, and I always remember the old saying: ”If you give criticism, make sure it is constructive!”
I pick my time and moment to make my point, sometimes spoken and sometimes written: the reason being that if it were my business and there was a problem, I would want to know.