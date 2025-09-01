Advertisement
Manawatū-Tararua Highway: New signs show speaking up pays off – Kem Ormond

Kem Ormond
By
Features writer·The Country·
3 mins to read

This sign used to point straight ahead for Woodville. It has now been corrected. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Kem Ormond
Opinion by Kem Ormond
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.
THE FACTS

  • Kem Ormond discovers that speaking up about something that bothers you can pay off.
  • Ormond highlights the benefits of speaking up about issues, despite New Zealand’s laid-back culture.
  • Confusing signage on the Te Ahu a Turanga highway misdirected drivers on to the old Saddle Road.

New Zealand culture generally values being laid-back, easy-going and not making a fuss.

People often prefer to “let things slide” rather than create conflict, even if they’ve been let down.

Speaking up can feel like making a scene, which goes against the national tendency to stay calm and

