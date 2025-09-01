Like when the coffee is not hot enough, or you are not entirely happy with your meal, or have visited a retail shop and the service has been below average, do you, in a constructive way, say anything?

For most people, the answer is no.

Well, I have the grey hair, spectacles and that gold card that tends to give me the confidence to question something when I feel it is not up to par, but I will also congratulate someone on a job well done, and I always remember the old saying: ”If you give criticism, make sure it is constructive!”

I pick my time and moment to make my point, sometimes spoken and sometimes written: the reason being that if it were my business and there was a problem, I would want to know.

So, as you may have read a few weeks back, I was disturbed about the signage regarding the long-awaited 11.5km Te Ahu a Turanga Highway, which connects Ashurst to Woodville.

The original, confusing signage. Photo / Phil Thomsen

The confusing signage has been misdirecting drivers, leading them on to the old Saddle Road instead of the new highway.

Drivers heading from Whanganui towards Ashurst thought they were heading to the new highway, but instead were being guided quite confidently towards the Saddle Road.

Even at the Woodville end, clear signage was lacking.

Workers correcting the confusing sign, which now includes information about Saddle Road. Photo / Phil Thomsen

The signs were old, outdated and still leading drivers in the wrong direction.

I was outraged (slight exaggeration) – well, maybe a little perplexed!

I am now happy to report – in fact, I am ecstatic – that on my way over to Hawke’s Bay last week, the new signs were being erected.

I honestly felt that spoken and written words had moved the job along and I say hands together for NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and Palmerston North City Council for a job well done.

Perhaps the challenge for the future is finding a balance – holding on to Kiwi kindness, while also feeling empowered to ask for what we rightfully deserve.