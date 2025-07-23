The road is wide, smooth, and thoughtfully designed, with four lanes, dedicated cycle paths, pull-off areas, and a pristine asphalt surface.

It’s not just functional, it’s beautiful, too.

Sculptures, native plantings, and artwork dot the route, adding cultural and environmental value to the driving experience.

But here’s the thing: who signed off on the signage?

I’ve spoken to many people who are still being misdirected.

Drivers heading from Whanganui toward Ashhurst are being guided quite confidently toward the Saddle Road.

One sign points straight ahead for Woodville, and further along, another tells you to turn left for Woodville.

Drivers think they are about to go onto the new highway... but alas, no.

Next thing you know, you’re climbing the old winding route, ducking, diving, and gritting your teeth through a drive you were hoping never to do again.

It’s confusing. It’s frustrating. And it’s unnecessary.

This isn’t just a minor oversight.

Poor signage means missed opportunities for drivers, tourists, and efficient travel.

Why pour so many millions into a world-class road only to leave newcomers and out-of-towners guessing?

Even at the Woodville end, clear signage is lacking.

It wouldn’t surprise me if many travellers end up in Palmerston North simply because they don’t realise they can cut through Ashhurst from this stunning new stretch of road.

It’s time someone took a hard look at the signs.

Let’s make sure this investment works for everyone, not just the locals who already know the way.

Footnote:

Having brought this to the attention of NZTA, I am happy to say I received the following from the NZTA media team today.

“Our maintenance and operations crews have reviewed this sign and will be updating this, in consultation with Palmerston North City Council, as the road controlling authority for this road.

“Contractors are also undertaking an audit today to ensure all other signs have accurate, up-to-date information”.