Manawatū-Tararua Highway: What’s up with the confusing signage? - Kem Ormond

Kem Ormond
It’s time someone took a hard look at the signs on the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū-Tararua Highway. Photo / Phil Thomsen

Kem Ormond
Opinion by Kem Ormond
Kem Ormond is a features writer for The Country.
THE FACTS

  • Te Ahu a Turanga highway, connecting Ashhurst to Woodville, is now open.
  • Confusing signage has been misdirecting drivers, leading them onto the old Saddle Road instead of the new highway.
  • NZTA will update signs after reviewing issues, ensuring accurate information for drivers and tourists.

Te Ahu a Turanga, the long-awaited 11.5km highway connecting Ashhurst to Woodville, is open, replacing the old Manawatū Gorge Road that was closed in 2017 after numerous slips.

And what a piece of roading it is.

Engineers deserve full credit for their exceptional work.

The road

