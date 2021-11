Whangaehu Beach, in an area where a man died today in an incident involving a tractor towing a boat in a private property drive-way south of Porangahau. Photo / NZME

Whangaehu Beach, in an area where a man died today in an incident involving a tractor towing a boat in a private property drive-way south of Porangahau. Photo / NZME

A man has died after an accident on private property in a remote coastal area of Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to Whangaehu Beach, 20km south of Porangahau, at about 12.45pm on Sunday, and were told a man had been struck by a tractor towing a boat.

A 78-year-old man had died and the matter was being referred to a coroner, police said.