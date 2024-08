Authorities are investigating an air shipment of sheep to Indonesia. Photo / Pixabay

About 80 sheep have died while being air freighted from Australia to Indonesia.

The Australian Livestock Exporters Council said the breeder sheep deaths occurred on Saturday evening and it characterised the incident as regrettable.

The sheep were headed to Jakarta.

The federal agriculture department, which is the industry regulator, has received an immediate report.

The council, LiveAir, the exporter and the air freight operator will work with the regulator as the investigation progresses.