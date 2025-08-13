What is his urgent economic action undertaken to protect exports?

As the most unpopular incumbent Prime Minister since Jim Bolger in the 1990s, will he channel Bolger and say “bugger the polls”?

The election war will be won and lost on the economy, but how big a battleground will a capital gains tax (CGT) or a wealth tax be?

Pete Turner:

We head to the coalface to yarn with a Southland sheep and beef farmer, who is also a large-scale Alliance Group shareholder, about the proposed sale of 65% of the co-op to Irish company Dawn Meats.

Does he support it? Does he have any other options? Is the red meat industry model flawed? Does the Alliance Group need to change how it does business?

Kate Acland:

Following on from “Forestry Oracle” Dennis Neilson on yesterday’s show, the Beef + Lamb NZ chairwoman says the Government has not gone far enough on carbon farming reforms.

Acland says while the bill is a step in the right direction, the changes proposed by B+L NZ and the Meat Industry Association are essential if the legislation is to have a real impact.

We also get her thoughts on the state of the red meat industry, in light of the proposed recapitalisation of the Alliance Group.

Tracy Brown:

The chairwoman of DairyNZ comments on calving, the payout, Board of Directors elections and the RMA/NPS-FM submission.

Listen below: