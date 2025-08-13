Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Listen to The Country: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon talks polls and popularity

The Country
2 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to talk about everything from the proposed Alliance Group deal, high-vis vests, Winston Peters, urgent economic action, and his gloomy poll results.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders Winston

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save