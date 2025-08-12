Winston Peters:

The NZ First Leader and former Deputy Prime Minister comments on the Alliance Group deal, and why he’s no fan of foreign ownership.

He also weighs in on political polls, high viz gear, throwing his leader under the bus about trains, and Chlöe Swarbrick wanting to be the Minister of Finance.

Dennis Neilson:

Director of forest industry advisory and publishing firm Dana.

He says the farming sector has been laying it on a bit thick, but he concedes it has done a better job of lobbying than the forestry sector when it comes to carbon farming.

He also says there is now less land area in plantation trees in 2024 than there was in 2003.

But how much high-producing pastoral and arable land has gone to pine trees?

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert is back to his almost-regular slot.

