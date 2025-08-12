Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne on Dawn Meats deal

The Country
2 mins to read

Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Alliance Group chairman Mark Wynne to learn more about the news that Dawn Meats may buy 65% of Alliance Group for $250 million.

Ireland-based Dawn Meats is one of Europe’s leading red meat processors.

On with the show:

