Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: The future of meat with Anne-Marie Roerink

The Country
2 mins to read
US-based analyst Anne-Marie Roerink extols the virtues of meat on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with US-based analyst, and author of The Power of Meat, Anne-Marie Roerink, to find out more about the future of the carnivorous diet.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert updates the polar vortex blast making its way up the country.

Freezing air from Antarctica is spreading into some southern and eastern parts of the South Island and brushing the lower North Island today before being quickly pushed eastwards out over the Pacific Ocean from an incoming high-pressure zone out of Australia on Tuesday/Wednesday.

Anne-Marie Roerink - Part 1:

In the first of our series on Global Market Insights with Silver Fern Farms, we travel to sunny Florida to talk to a woman who extols the virtues of The Power of Meat as an analyst and commentator of 20 years standing.


Anne-Marie Roerink - Part 2:

We ask why chicken is perceived as a more ethical option than beef, and what is the future for meat when all the carnivorous Boomers shuffle off this mortal coil?

Tom O’Sullivan:

Does strong wool have a future? This Hawke’s Bay farmer, and the former chairman of the Campaign for Wool NZ Trust, certainly thinks so and reckons the answer is not just carpeting floors, it’s looking at covering the four walls and the ceilings as well.

Nigel Woodhead and Blair Drysdale:

Our Southern “polar-blasted” farmer panel features the 2017 Young Farmer of the Year and an award-winning arable farmer. Today we yarn about the World Ploughing Champs in Estonia and the Federated Farmers Arable Awards in Christchurch.

Listen below:

Save

