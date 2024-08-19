US-based analyst Anne-Marie Roerink extols the virtues of meat on The Country today.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with US-based analyst, and author of The Power of Meat, Anne-Marie Roerink, to find out more about the future of the carnivorous diet.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert updates the polar vortex blast making its way up the country.

Freezing air from Antarctica is spreading into some southern and eastern parts of the South Island and brushing the lower North Island today before being quickly pushed eastwards out over the Pacific Ocean from an incoming high-pressure zone out of Australia on Tuesday/Wednesday.