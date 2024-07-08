Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Te Radar previews the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest

The Country
2 mins to read
The voice of the FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Te Radar, spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Te Radar, MC for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year, as he gears up for the big event, which starts on Thursday.

On with the show:

Te Radar:

The voice behind the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Hamilton previews all the action happening later this week, starting Thursday morning and culminating Saturday night.


David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talks about the heart-breaking personal challenges facing his Northland MP Mark Cameron; elections around the world and whether we can survive ‘til 25.


Greg Coppell:

We head to St Arnaud to talk to the founder of Repost, a business built around recycling tanalised fence posts from Marlborough vineyards, and finalists in the Food, Beverage and Fibre Award category at the Primary Industry Awards last week in Wellington.

Jamie Strang:

Is a 76-year-old Wairarapa farmer, and Ballance Farm Environment Awards judge, who has decided, as you do, to row across Cook Strait to raise money for Farmstrong.

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says a huge high will sit over New Zealand this week, bringing brilliant winter weather for many, and good conditions to row across Cook Strait.

Listen below:

