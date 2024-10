Shane Jones:

We find the Prince of the Provinces in Seventh Heaven, like a pig in muck, at a 9000-strong mining conference in Sydney, but what has he been up to in Singapore? What has he done to upset the Greenies in the Coromandel? And who is best for New Zealand — Kamala or Trump?





Mike Casey:

Speaking at the Digital Ag Conference in Wagga Wagga is where we find this entrepreneurial Central Otago cherry grower and poster boy for electric vehicles. But are EVs going out of fashion? Do they have any resale value anymore? And how did his orchard survive the Labour Weekend snow?

Chris Russell:

We make our third trip across the ditch today to catch up with our Aussie correspondent to talk about beer being the barometer of a good harvest, why a cancer cloud hangs over a methane emissions panacea, why Anthony “Albo” Albanese could be for the high jump, and has the All Blacks’ haka had its day?

Listen below: