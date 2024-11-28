Advertisement
Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Shane Jones on carbon farming

The Country
Shane Jones. Photo / Mike Scott

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with the Prince of the Provinces who says he’s not to blame for the “blight on our landscape” that is carbon farming.

On with the show:

Shane Jones

The Mighty Matua defends his decision to pour more money into a failed mussel farm in Opotiki. Plus, we discuss NZ First’s succession plan (or lack of one), his war with Te Pati Maori and when we are going to see changes to the ETS surrounding 100% offsets for planting pine trees?

Ben Picton

Rabobank’s senior economist reviews yesterday’s 0.5% cut to the OCR (to 4.25%), and we ask which Reserve Bank did it better - ours or the Reserve Bank of Australia (currently at 4.35%)?


Chris Russell

Our Australian correspondent talks about the impending sale of the country’s biggest sheep station, which features a two-storey shearing shed with 160 stands!

Greg Menzies

The marketing manager for Emerson’s previews this afternoon’s Emerson’s Open at the iconic Otago Golf Club.

Listen below:



