Federated Farmers has released its latest rural banking survey. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Federated Farmers commerce and competition spokesman Richard McIntyre, who took a closer look at the latest banking survey in which Feds found farmers unhappy with rural lending.

On with the show:

Richard McIntyre:

Federated Farmers has released the results of its latest banking survey and the findings paint a damning picture of the state of rural lending. McIntyre, who is Feds commerce and competition spokesman said “Rural banking issues are nearing crisis point and farmers are quickly losing confidence”.

Ben Picton:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior macro strategist comments on yesterday’s OCR announcement from the RBNZ and the perilous state of the New Zealand economy.

Katie Milne:

The former president of Federated Farmers tells us about her unique family connection to Flock House plus we get her take on Fonterra’s “step-change in strategy”.

Warwick Catto and Jamie Strang:

We catch up with the long-serving Ballance Farm Environment Awards judges ahead of the National Sustainability Showcase on June 20 in Hamilton.

Chris Russell:

We ask our Australian correspondent about how worried we should be about the Bird Flu, plus we discuss a $40,000 sheepdog and whether drones will render her redundant.

Listen below:



