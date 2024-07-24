Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on possible US trade hurdles

The Country
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon seen here speaking to media outside the Capitol building in Washington DC on 9 July 2024. Photo / Claire Trevett

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon seen here speaking to media outside the Capitol building in Washington DC on 9 July 2024. Photo / Claire Trevett

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is back in the top job after three weeks, to discuss his experience in America and the possible future trade hurdles with the US.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

After a three-week absence, the Prime Minister is back to kick off The Country.

Today we talk about possible trade hurdles under a new US administration, the Reserve Bank and interest rates, pricing agricultural emissions and Hillbilly Elegy - the movie made by Ron Howard from the best-selling autobiography of JD Vance - the Republican nominee for vice president.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers, and co-founder of rural food charity, Meat the Need.

He talks about how people can help Meat the Need tackle food insecurity by raising one million meals for families in need, either through donating stock or cash.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Next — is Feds’ meeting with Labour leader Chris Hipkins a “love-in and sleepover” as Jamie calls it? Is Hipkins stepping back many of Damien O’Connor’s decrees and is Jo Luxton a non-offensive Princess of the Provinces?

He also says farmers are under huge pressure to find staff and immigration processing is still an issue, before dodging Jamie’s Feds’ Farmer confidence survey question because the results aren’t out until Monday.

Graeme Williams: 

The East Coast farmer, and bush poet, reflects on the recent Flock House reunion, commemorating 100 years since the agricultural training institution near Bulls opened in 1924.

Nick Hammond:

The chief executive of the Spring Sheep Milk Company says it’s “highly significant and exciting” that his company has gained brand registration for its infant milk formula in China.

This registration enables direct import and distribution throughout China of their infant formula with the Chinese label, as opposed to through a narrow set of online channels, only in English.

Listen below:


Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country