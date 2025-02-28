Sir David Fagan updates the action at the Golden Shears in Masteron on today's show. Photo / Andrew Labett

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Sir David Fagan updates the action at the Golden Shears in Masteron on today's show. Photo / Andrew Labett

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to find out the latest from day two of the Golden Shears in Masterton.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

A shearing legend, whose record of 16 open titles will never be beaten, kicks off the show from the 63rd Golden Shears at the Masterton War Memorial Stadium.



