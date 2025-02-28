Advertisement
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Golden Shears update with Sir David Fagan

The Country
2 mins to read

Sir David Fagan updates the action at the Golden Shears in Masteron on today's show. Photo / Andrew Labett

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan, to find out the latest from day two of the Golden Shears in Masterton.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

A shearing legend, whose record of 16 open titles will never be beaten, kicks off the show from the 63rd Golden Shears at the Masterton War Memorial Stadium.


Mark Cameron:

The Act List MP is a dairy farmer from Ruawai (just down the road from Dargaville) and has lived and farmed in the Northland region for 30 years.

Today he’s on the ground on day two (of three) of the Northland Field Days.

Anna Nelson:

Yesterday we tracked down the chairwoman of Silver Fern Farms (and King Country farmer and vet) in Vietnam where she was accompanying the Prime Minister and industry leaders on a trade delegation.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s Weather Guy on the Big Dry as Taranaki declares drought.

Sir David Fagan, Mark Cameron, Anna Nelson, Chris Brandolino, Rachel Shearer, Stu Duncan and Stu Loe.

Stu Loe and Stu Duncan:

Today’s farmer panel ponders sheep farming (to shed or not to shed), the dry and a bit of footy. And have they ever been to a Golden Shears Open Final?

Listen below:


