Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Former Labour MP Stuart Nash on NZ politics

Former Labour Cabinet Minister and Minister of Forestry Stuart Nash spoke to Jamie Mackay about New Zealand politics on The Country. Photo / Warren Buckland

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday’s resident weather expert says to expect a warm and windy week with a cooler change to come.

But — how much rain can we expect?

Stuart Nash:

Former Labour Cabinet Minister and Minister of Forestry has a crack at the Government’s new forestry/carbon farming regulations announced last week.

Plus, while we had him on air, we asked about his thoughts on the state of New Zealand politics.

Pita Alexander:

This Christchurch farm accountant has written a paper on the plight of the beleaguered meat processor — the Alliance Group — and he reckons the numbers don’t stack up.

Grant McCallum:

A Northland MP (and part-time dairy farmer) steps up to the plate for his final appearance of 2024.

Who is his Ag Person of the Year?

Listen below:


Save

