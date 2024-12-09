Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday’s resident weather expert says to expect a warm and windy week with a cooler change to come.
But — how much rain can we expect?
Stuart Nash:
Former Labour Cabinet Minister and Minister of Forestry has a crack at the Government’s new forestry/carbon farming regulations announced last week.
Plus, while we had him on air, we asked about his thoughts on the state of New Zealand politics.
Pita Alexander:
This Christchurch farm accountant has written a paper on the plight of the beleaguered meat processor — the Alliance Group — and he reckons the numbers don’t stack up.
Grant McCallum:
A Northland MP (and part-time dairy farmer) steps up to the plate for his final appearance of 2024.
Who is his Ag Person of the Year?
Aviation history was highlighted at Aerowork's 75-year celebration on Saturday.