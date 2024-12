NZ Forest Owners Association chief executive Dr Elizabeth Heeg spoke to Jamie Mackay on The Country today. Photo / Alan Gibson

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Elizabeth Heeg, the chief executive of the NZ Forest Owners Association, to get her thoughts on the Government’s new rules limiting farm-to-forestry conversions.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal scientist on the big dry, as summer starts to sizzle with a big fire in Canterbury.